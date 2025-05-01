What is the primary structure of a protein determined by? The primary structure is determined by the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

What is the first step in peptide sequencing? The first step is partial hydrolysis of the peptide to create smaller peptide fragments.

Why is partial hydrolysis used instead of complete hydrolysis in peptide sequencing? Partial hydrolysis is used to generate fragments of varying lengths, not just individual amino acids, which are needed for sequencing.

What happens to peptide fragments after hydrolysis in sequencing? The fragments are sequenced using various methods to determine their amino acid order.

What is the final step in peptide sequencing after sequencing the fragments? The sequenced fragments are assembled to reveal the complete primary structure of the protein.

What is the purpose of sequencing peptide fragments? Sequencing peptide fragments allows us to identify the order of amino acids in each fragment.