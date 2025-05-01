Thioester A compound where a carbonyl group is bonded to sulfur, serving as a sulfur analog of an ester.

S-Alkyl Thioester A molecule featuring a carbonyl group connected to sulfur, which is further bonded to an alkyl group.

O-Alkyl Thioester A structure with a carbon double bonded to sulfur and single bonded to oxygen, which is attached to an alkyl group.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, central to thioester structure.

Sulfur Analog A compound where sulfur replaces oxygen in a functional group, altering chemical properties.

IUPAC Naming A systematic method for naming compounds, using 'thioate' or 'carbothioate' to indicate thioester presence.