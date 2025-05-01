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Thioester A compound where a carbonyl group is bonded to sulfur, serving as a sulfur analog of an ester. S-Alkyl Thioester A molecule featuring a carbonyl group connected to sulfur, which is further bonded to an alkyl group. O-Alkyl Thioester A structure with a carbon double bonded to sulfur and single bonded to oxygen, which is attached to an alkyl group. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, central to thioester structure. Sulfur Analog A compound where sulfur replaces oxygen in a functional group, altering chemical properties. IUPAC Naming A systematic method for naming compounds, using 'thioate' or 'carbothioate' to indicate thioester presence. Thioate Modifier A suffix used in nomenclature to indicate a thioester with a straight-chain parent structure. Carbothioate Modifier A naming ending applied when the parent chain is a cycloalkane, signifying a ring-containing thioester. S Prefix A designation in nomenclature indicating an alkyl group is attached to sulfur within a thioester. Common Naming A traditional naming system using prefixes based on carbon count, with 'thio' and 'ate' to denote thioesters. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain or substituent attached to sulfur or oxygen in thioester structures. Cycloalkane A ring-shaped hydrocarbon parent chain, requiring special modifiers in thioester nomenclature. Prefix A naming component indicating the number of carbons in the parent chain, such as form, acid, or propion. Suffix A word ending in nomenclature, such as 'ate' or 'thioate', used to indicate functional groups.
Intro to Thioesters definitions
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