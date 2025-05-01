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Intro to Thioesters definitions

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  • Thioester
    A compound where a carbonyl group is bonded to sulfur, serving as a sulfur analog of an ester.
  • S-Alkyl Thioester
    A molecule featuring a carbonyl group connected to sulfur, which is further bonded to an alkyl group.
  • O-Alkyl Thioester
    A structure with a carbon double bonded to sulfur and single bonded to oxygen, which is attached to an alkyl group.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, central to thioester structure.
  • Sulfur Analog
    A compound where sulfur replaces oxygen in a functional group, altering chemical properties.
  • IUPAC Naming
    A systematic method for naming compounds, using 'thioate' or 'carbothioate' to indicate thioester presence.
  • Thioate Modifier
    A suffix used in nomenclature to indicate a thioester with a straight-chain parent structure.
  • Carbothioate Modifier
    A naming ending applied when the parent chain is a cycloalkane, signifying a ring-containing thioester.
  • S Prefix
    A designation in nomenclature indicating an alkyl group is attached to sulfur within a thioester.
  • Common Naming
    A traditional naming system using prefixes based on carbon count, with 'thio' and 'ate' to denote thioesters.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon chain or substituent attached to sulfur or oxygen in thioester structures.
  • Cycloalkane
    A ring-shaped hydrocarbon parent chain, requiring special modifiers in thioester nomenclature.
  • Prefix
    A naming component indicating the number of carbons in the parent chain, such as form, acid, or propion.
  • Suffix
    A word ending in nomenclature, such as 'ate' or 'thioate', used to indicate functional groups.