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What is a thioester in organic chemistry? A thioester is a sulfur analog of an ester, where a carbonyl group is bonded to a sulfur atom instead of an oxygen atom. What are the two types of thioesters discussed in the lesson? The two types are S-alkyl thioesters (the common type) and O-alkyl thioesters. How is the structure of an S-alkyl thioester different from an O-alkyl thioester? An S-alkyl thioester has a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to sulfur, while an O-alkyl thioester has a carbon double bonded to sulfur (C=S) and single bonded to oxygen. Which type of thioester is more common: S-alkyl or O-alkyl? S-alkyl thioesters are more common than O-alkyl thioesters. In IUPAC naming, what modifier is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain? The modifier 'thioate' is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain. What modifier is used in IUPAC naming for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain? The modifier 'carbothioate' is used for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain. How is the alkyl group attached to sulfur named in IUPAC nomenclature for thioesters? It is named as a substituent with an 'S' prefix before the substituent name. What is the general IUPAC naming format for a thioester? The format is S-alkyl (as a substituent) + parent chain name with 'thioate' or 'carbothioate' ending. In common naming, how is the carbon chain with the carbonyl group named? It is named using prefixes based on the number of carbons (e.g., form, acid, propion) with a 'thio' prefix and 'ate' suffix. What is the prefix for a one-carbon thioester in common naming? The prefix is 'form', so the name would include 'thioformate'. How is the alkyl group attached to sulfur named in common naming of thioesters? It is named as a substituent, similar to IUPAC naming, and placed before the thioester name. What suffix is used in common naming for thioesters? The suffix 'ate' is used in common naming for thioesters. What does the 'thio' prefix indicate in the name of a thioester? The 'thio' prefix indicates the presence of sulfur in place of oxygen in the ester structure. If a thioester has a cyclopropane ring as the parent chain, what is the correct IUPAC ending? The correct IUPAC ending is 'carbothioate'. What is the main structural difference between an ester and a thioester? In a thioester, the oxygen atom of the ester is replaced by a sulfur atom.
Intro to Thioesters quiz
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