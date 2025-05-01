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Intro to Thioesters quiz

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  • What is a thioester in organic chemistry?
    A thioester is a sulfur analog of an ester, where a carbonyl group is bonded to a sulfur atom instead of an oxygen atom.
  • What are the two types of thioesters discussed in the lesson?
    The two types are S-alkyl thioesters (the common type) and O-alkyl thioesters.
  • How is the structure of an S-alkyl thioester different from an O-alkyl thioester?
    An S-alkyl thioester has a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to sulfur, while an O-alkyl thioester has a carbon double bonded to sulfur (C=S) and single bonded to oxygen.
  • Which type of thioester is more common: S-alkyl or O-alkyl?
    S-alkyl thioesters are more common than O-alkyl thioesters.
  • In IUPAC naming, what modifier is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain?
    The modifier 'thioate' is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain.
  • What modifier is used in IUPAC naming for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain?
    The modifier 'carbothioate' is used for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain.
  • How is the alkyl group attached to sulfur named in IUPAC nomenclature for thioesters?
    It is named as a substituent with an 'S' prefix before the substituent name.
  • What is the general IUPAC naming format for a thioester?
    The format is S-alkyl (as a substituent) + parent chain name with 'thioate' or 'carbothioate' ending.
  • In common naming, how is the carbon chain with the carbonyl group named?
    It is named using prefixes based on the number of carbons (e.g., form, acid, propion) with a 'thio' prefix and 'ate' suffix.
  • What is the prefix for a one-carbon thioester in common naming?
    The prefix is 'form', so the name would include 'thioformate'.
  • How is the alkyl group attached to sulfur named in common naming of thioesters?
    It is named as a substituent, similar to IUPAC naming, and placed before the thioester name.
  • What suffix is used in common naming for thioesters?
    The suffix 'ate' is used in common naming for thioesters.
  • What does the 'thio' prefix indicate in the name of a thioester?
    The 'thio' prefix indicates the presence of sulfur in place of oxygen in the ester structure.
  • If a thioester has a cyclopropane ring as the parent chain, what is the correct IUPAC ending?
    The correct IUPAC ending is 'carbothioate'.
  • What is the main structural difference between an ester and a thioester?
    In a thioester, the oxygen atom of the ester is replaced by a sulfur atom.