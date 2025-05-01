What is a thioester in organic chemistry? A thioester is a sulfur analog of an ester, where a carbonyl group is bonded to a sulfur atom instead of an oxygen atom.

What are the two types of thioesters discussed in the lesson? The two types are S-alkyl thioesters (the common type) and O-alkyl thioesters.

How is the structure of an S-alkyl thioester different from an O-alkyl thioester? An S-alkyl thioester has a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to sulfur, while an O-alkyl thioester has a carbon double bonded to sulfur (C=S) and single bonded to oxygen.

Which type of thioester is more common: S-alkyl or O-alkyl? S-alkyl thioesters are more common than O-alkyl thioesters.

In IUPAC naming, what modifier is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain? The modifier 'thioate' is used for a thioester with a non-cyclic parent chain.

What modifier is used in IUPAC naming for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain? The modifier 'carbothioate' is used for a thioester with a cycloalkane parent chain.