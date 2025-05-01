Polymer A large molecule composed of many repeating units, resulting in high molecular weight and diverse material properties.

Monomer A small, simple molecule that serves as a building block, linking together to form larger molecular chains.

Polymerization A process that connects small molecular units into long chains, dramatically increasing molecular size.

Molecular Weight A measure of the mass of a molecule, often extremely high for substances made of many repeating units.

Chain Growth Polymer A material formed by sequentially adding identical units to the ends of a growing molecular chain.

Step Growth Polymer A material produced by combining fragments of varying sizes in stages, often involving different types of units.