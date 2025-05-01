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Polymer A large molecule composed of many repeating units, resulting in high molecular weight and diverse material properties. Monomer A small, simple molecule that serves as a building block, linking together to form larger molecular chains. Polymerization A process that connects small molecular units into long chains, dramatically increasing molecular size. Molecular Weight A measure of the mass of a molecule, often extremely high for substances made of many repeating units. Chain Growth Polymer A material formed by sequentially adding identical units to the ends of a growing molecular chain. Step Growth Polymer A material produced by combining fragments of varying sizes in stages, often involving different types of units. Plastic A moldable material that softens with heat and retains its shape upon cooling, commonly used in daily life. Ethene A simple organic molecule with a double bond, serving as a common starting unit for certain synthetic materials. Polyethylene A substance made by linking many ethene units, widely used in items like bottles due to its flexibility and durability. Repeating Unit A structural segment that appears multiple times within a large molecular chain, defining its composition. Dimer A molecular fragment formed by the combination of two identical or different small units. Trimer A molecular fragment resulting from the linkage of three small units, which can further combine in larger structures. Tetramer A molecular fragment consisting of four linked small units, often seen as an intermediate in material formation. Catalyst A substance that accelerates the connection of small units into long chains without being consumed in the process.
Introduction to Polymers definitions
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