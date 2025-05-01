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Isoelectric Point pH value where an amino acid's net charge is zero, resulting in the highest concentration of zwitterions. Zwitterion Molecule with both positive and negative charges but an overall neutral charge, common at the isoelectric point. pKa Numerical value indicating the acidity of a functional group, used to calculate isoelectric points. Carboxyl Group Acidic functional group on amino acids with a typical pKa around 2, contributing to overall charge. Ammonium Group Basic functional group on amino acids with a typical pKa around 9, often positively charged. Side Chain Variable group on amino acids that can be acidic, basic, or neutral, affecting isoelectric point calculations. Acidic Amino Acids Amino acids with side chains that donate protons, requiring special consideration in isoelectric point calculations. Basic Amino Acids Amino acids with side chains that accept protons, influencing which pKa values are averaged for isoelectric point. Cysteine Amino acid with a sulfur-containing side chain, treated uniquely in isoelectric point calculations. Phenylalanine Amino acid without acidic or basic side chains, with an isoelectric point calculated by averaging carboxyl and ammonium pKa values. Histidine Amino acid with a basic side chain containing nitrogen, requiring selection of the two most similar pKa values for isoelectric point. Functional Group Specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as carboxyl or ammonium in amino acids. Net Charge Sum of all positive and negative charges on an amino acid, which is zero at the isoelectric point. Ionizable Group Part of a molecule capable of gaining or losing a proton, affecting the molecule's charge at different pH values. pH Scale measuring hydrogen ion concentration, used to determine the charge state of amino acids and their isoelectric points.
Isoelectric Point definitions
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