Isoelectric Point pH value where an amino acid's net charge is zero, resulting in the highest concentration of zwitterions.

Zwitterion Molecule with both positive and negative charges but an overall neutral charge, common at the isoelectric point.

pKa Numerical value indicating the acidity of a functional group, used to calculate isoelectric points.

Carboxyl Group Acidic functional group on amino acids with a typical pKa around 2, contributing to overall charge.

Ammonium Group Basic functional group on amino acids with a typical pKa around 9, often positively charged.

Side Chain Variable group on amino acids that can be acidic, basic, or neutral, affecting isoelectric point calculations.