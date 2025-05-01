What is the isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid? The isoelectric point is the pH at which an amino acid has zero net charge, meaning the greatest concentration of zwitterions is present.

How is the isoelectric point (pI) of a generic amino acid calculated? It is calculated by averaging the pKa values of the carboxyl group (about 2) and the ammonium group (about 9).

What is the approximate pI value for most generic amino acids? The approximate pI value is 5.5 for most generic amino acids.

Why do zwitterions have a net charge of zero? Zwitterions have both a positive and a negative charge that cancel each other out, resulting in a net charge of zero.

Into how many groups are amino acids categorized for pI calculation, and what are they? Amino acids are categorized into three groups: non-acidic/basic, acidic/basic, and cysteine.

How is the pI calculated for non-acidic/basic amino acids? For non-acidic/basic amino acids, the pI is calculated by averaging the pKa values of the carboxyl and ammonium groups.