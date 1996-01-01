Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

Isoelectric Point

In this section we will be doing small calculations in order to determine the isolectric point (pI) of various amino acids. 

Definition of Isoelectric Point

Isoelectric Point of Non-Charged Amino Acids

Isoelectric Point of Charged Amino Acids

Isoelectric Point of Cysteine

Problem

Calculate the isoelectric point of tyrosine (Y)

Problem

Calculate the isoelectric point of glutamic acid (E)

