IUPAC Naming quiz #4 Flashcards
How do you name a compound with a condensed formula such as (CH3)3CCH2CH(CH2CH3)2?Identify the parent chain, assign locants to each substituent, name the branches (e.g., tert-butyl, ethyl), and assemble the name according to IUPAC rules.How do you name a compound with a condensed formula such as CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2I?The compound is named as 1-iodopentane, with the iodine substituent at position 1 on a five-carbon chain.How do you name a compound with a condensed formula such as CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH3?The compound is named as 2-methylbutane, with a methyl group at position 2 on a four-carbon chain.How do you name a compound with a condensed formula such as CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Br?The compound is named as 1-bromopentane, with the bromine substituent at position 1 on a five-carbon chain.How do you name a compound with a condensed formula such as CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2Cl?The compound is named as 1-chloropentane, with the chlorine substituent at position 1 on a five-carbon chain.How do you name a compound with a 