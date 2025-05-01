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Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction A process converting phenol to salicylic acid via carboxylation at the ortho position under basic, high-pressure conditions. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring's hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, maintaining aromaticity. Salicylic Acid A compound with both hydroxyl and carboxyl groups on a benzene ring, stabilized by intramolecular hydrogen bonding. Phenol An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a benzene ring, serving as the starting material. Phenoxide The conjugate base formed when phenol loses a proton under basic conditions, increasing nucleophilicity. Carboxylation The introduction of a carboxyl group onto an aromatic ring, typically using carbon dioxide as the source. Ortho Position A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, favored in this reaction due to hydrogen bonding. Intramolecular Hydrogen Bonding A stabilizing interaction between a hydrogen and an electronegative atom within the same molecule. Carbon Dioxide A reagent acting as the carboxyl group source in the transformation of phenoxide to salicylic acid. Sodium Hydroxide A strong base used to deprotonate phenol, generating the reactive phenoxide ion. Benzene Ring A six-membered aromatic structure serving as the core framework for substitution reactions. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen, influencing reactivity and directing effects on benzene. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, formed at the ortho position. Ortho-Para Director A substituent that increases the likelihood of new groups attaching to the ortho or para positions on a benzene ring. Steric Hindrance A phenomenon where bulky groups on a molecule prevent reactions at certain positions due to spatial constraints.
Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction definitions
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