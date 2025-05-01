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Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction definitions

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  • Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction
    A process converting phenol to salicylic acid via carboxylation at the ortho position under basic, high-pressure conditions.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an aromatic ring's hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, maintaining aromaticity.
  • Salicylic Acid
    A compound with both hydroxyl and carboxyl groups on a benzene ring, stabilized by intramolecular hydrogen bonding.
  • Phenol
    An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a benzene ring, serving as the starting material.
  • Phenoxide
    The conjugate base formed when phenol loses a proton under basic conditions, increasing nucleophilicity.
  • Carboxylation
    The introduction of a carboxyl group onto an aromatic ring, typically using carbon dioxide as the source.
  • Ortho Position
    A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, favored in this reaction due to hydrogen bonding.
  • Intramolecular Hydrogen Bonding
    A stabilizing interaction between a hydrogen and an electronegative atom within the same molecule.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A reagent acting as the carboxyl group source in the transformation of phenoxide to salicylic acid.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A strong base used to deprotonate phenol, generating the reactive phenoxide ion.
  • Benzene Ring
    A six-membered aromatic structure serving as the core framework for substitution reactions.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen, influencing reactivity and directing effects on benzene.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, formed at the ortho position.
  • Ortho-Para Director
    A substituent that increases the likelihood of new groups attaching to the ortho or para positions on a benzene ring.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A phenomenon where bulky groups on a molecule prevent reactions at certain positions due to spatial constraints.