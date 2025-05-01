Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction A process converting phenol to salicylic acid via carboxylation at the ortho position under basic, high-pressure conditions.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring's hydrogen is replaced by an electrophile, maintaining aromaticity.

Salicylic Acid A compound with both hydroxyl and carboxyl groups on a benzene ring, stabilized by intramolecular hydrogen bonding.

Phenol An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a benzene ring, serving as the starting material.

Phenoxide The conjugate base formed when phenol loses a proton under basic conditions, increasing nucleophilicity.

Carboxylation The introduction of a carboxyl group onto an aromatic ring, typically using carbon dioxide as the source.