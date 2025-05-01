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Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction quiz

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  • What is the main product of the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    The main product is ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid, also known as salicylic acid.
  • What type of reaction is the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction classified as?
    It is an electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction.
  • Which starting material is used in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction to synthesize salicylic acid?
    Phenol is used as the starting material.
  • What is the role of sodium hydroxide in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    Sodium hydroxide deprotonates phenol to form phenoxide.
  • At which position on the benzene ring does carboxylation occur in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    Carboxylation occurs at the ortho position relative to the hydroxyl group.
  • Which reagent provides the carboxyl group in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    Carbon dioxide (CO₂) provides the carboxyl group.
  • Why does the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction favor the ortho product over the para product?
    Intramolecular hydrogen bonding between the carbonyl oxygen and the hydroxyl hydrogen stabilizes the ortho product.
  • What is the significance of high pressure in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    High pressure helps force carbon dioxide onto the benzene ring.
  • What is the intermediate formed after phenol is deprotonated in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    The intermediate is phenoxide ion.
  • What type of hydrogen bonding stabilizes the product in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction?
    Intramolecular hydrogen bonding stabilizes the product.
  • What is the common name for ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid?
    Its common name is salicylic acid.
  • Why is the para position usually favored in electrophilic aromatic substitution with phenol?
    The para position is usually favored to avoid steric hindrance between substituents.
  • What is the directing are the hydroxyl group’s directing effects in aromatic substitution?
    The hydroxyl group is an ortho/para director.
  • What is the final step in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction after carboxylation?
    The final step is protonation to form the carboxylic acid.
  • What is the main purpose of the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction in organic synthesis?
    Its main purpose is to synthesize salicylic acid from phenol.