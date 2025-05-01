What is the main product of the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? The main product is ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid, also known as salicylic acid.

What type of reaction is the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction classified as? It is an electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction.

Which starting material is used in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction to synthesize salicylic acid? Phenol is used as the starting material.

What is the role of sodium hydroxide in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Sodium hydroxide deprotonates phenol to form phenoxide.

At which position on the benzene ring does carboxylation occur in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Carboxylation occurs at the ortho position relative to the hydroxyl group.

Which reagent provides the carboxyl group in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Carbon dioxide (CO₂) provides the carboxyl group.