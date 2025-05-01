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What is the main product of the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? The main product is ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid, also known as salicylic acid. What type of reaction is the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction classified as? It is an electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction. Which starting material is used in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction to synthesize salicylic acid? Phenol is used as the starting material. What is the role of sodium hydroxide in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Sodium hydroxide deprotonates phenol to form phenoxide. At which position on the benzene ring does carboxylation occur in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Carboxylation occurs at the ortho position relative to the hydroxyl group. Which reagent provides the carboxyl group in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Carbon dioxide (CO₂) provides the carboxyl group. Why does the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction favor the ortho product over the para product? Intramolecular hydrogen bonding between the carbonyl oxygen and the hydroxyl hydrogen stabilizes the ortho product. What is the significance of high pressure in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? High pressure helps force carbon dioxide onto the benzene ring. What is the intermediate formed after phenol is deprotonated in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? The intermediate is phenoxide ion. What type of hydrogen bonding stabilizes the product in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction? Intramolecular hydrogen bonding stabilizes the product. What is the common name for ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid? Its common name is salicylic acid. Why is the para position usually favored in electrophilic aromatic substitution with phenol? The para position is usually favored to avoid steric hindrance between substituents. What is the directing are the hydroxyl group’s directing effects in aromatic substitution? The hydroxyl group is an ortho/para director. What is the final step in the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction after carboxylation? The final step is protonation to form the carboxylic acid. What is the main purpose of the Kolbe-Schmidt reaction in organic synthesis? Its main purpose is to synthesize salicylic acid from phenol.
Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction quiz
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