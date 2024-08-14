Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction Concept 1
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
Video transcript
everyone. In this video, we're gonna talk about the Colby Schmidt reaction. Now EAS or electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction is used to synthesize Ortho hydroxybenzoic acid, otherwise known as salicylic acid. We're gonna say under basic conditions, Phenol will be deprotonated to form Phenoxide. Now, Phenoxide is then carboxylated, electrophile at the ortho position. Now, here we have our phenol. Here we have carbon dioxide. We're utilizing Sodium Hydroxide with water and a proton followed by high pressure. This will help us to force the carbon dioxide onto the Benzene ring and then having it being protonated protonated into a Carboxylic acid at the end. That's essentially the Colby Schmidt reaction. One key thing to take away from this is we have a Phenyl group which is an ortho pair director. Ideally, when we wanna add a group to benzene, it would be most advantageous to put it here in the pair position so that we can avoid steric clashing. But with the Cobi Schmidt reaction, we actually make an ortho product. The reason for this is because of Intramolecular Hydrogen Bonding. So the Oxygen of this carbonyl could form an h bond with the h of the hydroxyl group. This is intramolecular, meaning within the same molecule. This actually leads to greater stability of the overall molecule. So we have a case where the ortho position is actually better for these 2 substituents. So, again, remember, o h is an ortho pair director. Typically, we want the next group to go in the pair position, but if there's intramolecular hydrogen bonding, that's possible. It'd rather go ortho. The Coby Schmidt reaction takes advantage of this idea. Right? So just keep that in mind. The whole point is to go from Phenol to this Salicylic acid.
2
example
Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction Example 1
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
Video transcript
Hey, everyone. So in this question, now we're gonna look at the mechanism for the Colby Schmidt reaction. So step 1 involves phenol being deprotonated by sodium hydroxide. Alright. So here, let's draw our phenol. We're gonna deprotonate it with Sodium Hydroxide. So, here this is gonna come in and deprotonate grabbing this H. Oxygen holds on to the electrons. We're gonna make our Phenoxide ion, which is resonance stabilized. Because here, once we make it, it could resonate into the Benzene ring. So this could come here to make a double bond kicking this bond here. And here, we're gonna have another form that it could take. So now this is negatively charged. It could continue to resonate. So this moves here, taking this bond here. So here goes a negative now. This can resonate here, causing this to resonate here. Okay. So this is negatively now. And then it could technically resonate back kicking the double bond from the carbonyl back up to the oxygen, recreating benzene. Here, we're not showing that last one, but it does exist. And in fact, we'll show that. So this could resonate here, keeping this bond up here. And so all the different ways we could show the resonance structures of the phenoxide, ion. Now, here, phenoxide ion reacts with carbon dioxide through EAS or electrophilic substitution, addition substitution here. And we're gonna say, here goes our it's phenoxide ion here. And in fact, what we're gonna do is we're gonna just show one of the resonance structures that we had. Let's show this one. And there goes carbon dioxide which is c double bond o. So this decides to come and attach here kicking 1 of these pi bonds to the oxygen. So here goes. The bond connecting to it. Okay. So we've added it. So we've done electrophilic addition. There's still an There's an h here the whole time. And that's important because we're gonna need that h in order to restore aromaticity. So the substitution part is gonna come in. As remember, EES itself is an addition elimination type of mechanism. And then we're gonna have there. Alright. So then we're gonna say here, in order to do this, we're gonna use another mole of o h minus, which is gonna come in, deprotonate, grape grab this h, fall here to make a double bond, and kick this bond up. And here we're gonna write down what that looks like down here. So we've created recreated our benzene ring, but now we have this negative oxygen, which needs to be converted into a neutral form. And we also have this negative oxygen that is part of the carboxylic acid that got added. All we have to do is protonate both of them. Alright. So we're gonna protonate both of these with h plus. Okay. So here we're gonna say this can get protonated by this h plus, and then another h plus can be used to protonate this oxygen that's negative. And at the end, doing that gives us our phenol back and then our carboxylic acid that is ortho to it. Alright. So that's how we get our salicylic acid at the very end. So this is the general mechanism when it comes to the Colby Schmidt reaction.
3
Problem
Problem
Provide the product created when phenol reacts with the following reagents.
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem
Provide the product created when benzene reacts with the following reagents.
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem
Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.