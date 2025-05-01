What two types of catalysts are commonly used in the Kumada coupling reaction? Palladium and nickel catalysts are commonly used in the Kumada coupling reaction.

What is the main purpose of the Kumada coupling reaction? The main purpose is to couple a carbon halide with a Grignard reagent to form biaryl or vinyl products.

What are the typical byproducts of the Kumada coupling reaction? The typical byproducts are halides and magnesium halides, which are discarded.

What is lost from the reactants during the Kumada coupling reaction? The halide (X) from the carbon halide and the magnesium halide (MgX) from the Grignard reagent are lost.

What types of groups can the R1 group of the carbon halide be in the Kumada coupling reaction? R1 can be a vinyl or aryl group in the Kumada coupling reaction.

What types of groups can the R2 group of the Grignard reagent be in the Kumada coupling reaction? R2 can be a vinyl, aryl, or alkyl group in the Kumada coupling reaction.