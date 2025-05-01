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Chirality Property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image, crucial for distinguishing amino acid forms. Amino Acid Organic molecule containing both amine and carboxylic acid groups, serving as protein building blocks. L Configuration Form found in proteins, corresponding to S configuration in organic chemistry, with specific spatial arrangement. S Configuration Counterclockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the L form in amino acids. D Configuration Mirror-image form of amino acids, corresponding to R configuration, rarely found in proteins. R Configuration Clockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the D form in amino acids. Enantiomer Non-superimposable mirror image of a chiral molecule, such as L and D amino acids. Chiral Center Carbon atom bonded to four different groups, giving rise to molecular handedness. Fischer Projection Two-dimensional representation of molecules, used to easily assign configurations in amino acids. Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties. Carboxylic Acid Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydroxyl, present in amino acids. Amine Group Functional group containing nitrogen bonded to hydrogen atoms, found in all amino acids. Wedge Drawing convention indicating a bond projecting out of the plane toward the viewer, used to show 3D orientation. Dash Drawing convention indicating a bond projecting behind the plane, used to depict molecular orientation. Most Oxidized Atom Atom within a molecule with the highest oxidation state, typically placed at the top in Fischer projections.
L and D Amino Acids definitions
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