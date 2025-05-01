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L and D Amino Acids definitions

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  • Chirality
    Property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image, crucial for distinguishing amino acid forms.
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule containing both amine and carboxylic acid groups, serving as protein building blocks.
  • L Configuration
    Form found in proteins, corresponding to S configuration in organic chemistry, with specific spatial arrangement.
  • S Configuration
    Counterclockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the L form in amino acids.
  • D Configuration
    Mirror-image form of amino acids, corresponding to R configuration, rarely found in proteins.
  • R Configuration
    Clockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the D form in amino acids.
  • Enantiomer
    Non-superimposable mirror image of a chiral molecule, such as L and D amino acids.
  • Chiral Center
    Carbon atom bonded to four different groups, giving rise to molecular handedness.
  • Fischer Projection
    Two-dimensional representation of molecules, used to easily assign configurations in amino acids.
  • Side Chain
    Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydroxyl, present in amino acids.
  • Amine Group
    Functional group containing nitrogen bonded to hydrogen atoms, found in all amino acids.
  • Wedge
    Drawing convention indicating a bond projecting out of the plane toward the viewer, used to show 3D orientation.
  • Dash
    Drawing convention indicating a bond projecting behind the plane, used to depict molecular orientation.
  • Most Oxidized Atom
    Atom within a molecule with the highest oxidation state, typically placed at the top in Fischer projections.