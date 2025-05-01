Chirality Property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image, crucial for distinguishing amino acid forms.

Amino Acid Organic molecule containing both amine and carboxylic acid groups, serving as protein building blocks.

L Configuration Form found in proteins, corresponding to S configuration in organic chemistry, with specific spatial arrangement.

S Configuration Counterclockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the L form in amino acids.

D Configuration Mirror-image form of amino acids, corresponding to R configuration, rarely found in proteins.

R Configuration Clockwise spatial arrangement around a chiral center, matching the D form in amino acids.