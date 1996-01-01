Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

L and D Amino Acids

All of the chiral amino acids derived from proteins have an L-(S)-configuration at the α-carbon.

Representations of L-Configuration

Converting Bondline to Fischer Projection

Great job, guys! Now let's try to do some practice problems on our own. 

Provide the Fischer Projection representation of D-Aspartic Acid. Indicate if the chiral center is R or S.

Convert the following Fischer Projection of L-Proline into a bondline structure.

