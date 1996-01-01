Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
All of the chiral amino acids derived from proteins have an L-(S)-configuration at the α-carbon.
Representations of L-Configuration
Converting Bondline to Fischer Projection
Great job, guys! Now let's try to do some practice problems on our own.
Provide the Fischer Projection representation of D-Aspartic Acid. Indicate if the chiral center is R or S.
Convert the following Fischer Projection of L-Proline into a bondline structure.