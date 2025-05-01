What configuration do standard amino acids in proteins typically have in biochemistry? Standard amino acids in proteins typically have the L configuration in biochemistry.

In organic chemistry, what is the equivalent of the L configuration for amino acids? In organic chemistry, the L configuration for amino acids is equivalent to the S configuration.

What is the biochemistry term for an amino acid with R configuration? An amino acid with R configuration is called a D amino acid in biochemistry.

Are D amino acids commonly found in proteins? No, D amino acids are not commonly found in proteins.

Why is it useful to visually recognize the configuration of amino acids instead of calculating R and S each time? It saves time and effort because amino acids are frequently encountered, making visual recognition more practical.

If the amine (NH2) group is facing down on a wedge in an amino acid structure, what configuration does it indicate? It indicates the S (L) configuration.