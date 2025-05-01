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What configuration do standard amino acids in proteins typically have in biochemistry? Standard amino acids in proteins typically have the L configuration in biochemistry. In organic chemistry, what is the equivalent of the L configuration for amino acids? In organic chemistry, the L configuration for amino acids is equivalent to the S configuration. What is the biochemistry term for an amino acid with R configuration? An amino acid with R configuration is called a D amino acid in biochemistry. Are D amino acids commonly found in proteins? No, D amino acids are not commonly found in proteins. Why is it useful to visually recognize the configuration of amino acids instead of calculating R and S each time? It saves time and effort because amino acids are frequently encountered, making visual recognition more practical. If the amine (NH2) group is facing down on a wedge in an amino acid structure, what configuration does it indicate? It indicates the S (L) configuration. When the side chain (R group) is facing down on a dash, what configuration does the amino acid have? The amino acid has the S (L) configuration. If the side chain (R group) is facing up on a wedge, what configuration does this represent? This also represents the S (L) configuration. In a Fischer projection, where should the amine group be placed to indicate the L (S) configuration? The amine group should be placed on the left in a Fischer projection. What is the mnemonic to remember the placement of the amine group for L configuration in Fischer projections? L is for left; place the amine group on the left. In a Fischer projection of an amino acid, which group should be at the top? The most oxidized atom or the carboxylic acid group should be at the top. What is the relationship between S and L configurations in amino acids found in proteins? In amino acids found in proteins, S configuration corresponds to the L configuration. Do the L and S configurations always mean the same thing for all molecules? No, L and S configurations do not always mean the same thing for all molecules; this equivalence is specific to amino acids in proteins. What is the enantiomer of the S (L) configuration amino acid called? The enantiomer is called the D (R) configuration amino acid. Why is it not necessary to calculate R and S for every amino acid you encounter? Because you can use visual shortcuts to quickly identify the configuration, making calculations unnecessary for each case.
L and D Amino Acids quiz
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