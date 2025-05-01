Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon, often converted to alkyl halides due to poor leaving group ability.

Alkyl Halide A molecule formed when a halogen replaces a hydroxyl group, commonly produced from alcohols using SOCl2 or PBr3.

SOCl2 A reagent with a highly electrophilic sulfur, used to convert alcohols to alkyl chlorides via nucleophilic substitution.

PBr3 A reagent that transforms alcohols into alkyl bromides through a mechanism similar to SOCl2, favoring primary and secondary alcohols.

SN2 Mechanism A one-step nucleophilic substitution involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the reactive center.

Backside Attack A process where a nucleophile approaches the substrate from the side opposite the leaving group, causing stereochemical inversion.