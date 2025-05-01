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Alcohol A compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon, often converted to alkyl halides due to poor leaving group ability. Alkyl Halide A molecule formed when a halogen replaces a hydroxyl group, commonly produced from alcohols using SOCl2 or PBr3. SOCl2 A reagent with a highly electrophilic sulfur, used to convert alcohols to alkyl chlorides via nucleophilic substitution. PBr3 A reagent that transforms alcohols into alkyl bromides through a mechanism similar to SOCl2, favoring primary and secondary alcohols. SN2 Mechanism A one-step nucleophilic substitution involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the reactive center. Backside Attack A process where a nucleophile approaches the substrate from the side opposite the leaving group, causing stereochemical inversion. Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement at a chiral center is flipped due to backside attack in SN2 reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution, with effectiveness enhanced by SOCl2 or PBr3. Thionyl Chloride A molecule with sulfur, oxygen, and two chlorines, notable for its strong electrophilic character in alcohol conversions. Nucleophile A species rich in electrons, such as the oxygen in alcohols, that attacks electrophilic centers like sulfur in SOCl2. Electrophile An atom or group with a partial positive charge, attracting nucleophiles; sulfur in SOCl2 is a prime example. Primary Alcohol A substrate with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, ideal for SN2 reactions. Secondary Alcohol A substrate where the hydroxyl group is on a carbon connected to two other carbons, suitable for SN2-based halide formation. Tertiary Alcohol A substrate with the hydroxyl group on a carbon bonded to three other carbons, generally unreactive in SN2 with SOCl2 or PBr3. Stereochemistry The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding outcomes like inversion during SN2 reactions.
Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3 definitions
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Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3
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