Don’t you wish there were a method to convert alcohols into alkyl halides without all these complications? Ah, looks like we’ve got just the reagents for you!
Learning the mechanism of SOCl2.
These reagents proceed through SN2 mechanisms, so they will only work on 1° and 2° alcohols. That said, we expect inversion of configuration from this conversion.
Predict the mechanism of PBr3, and draw the final product.
A few notes regarding the above video: