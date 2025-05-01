Why are alcohols considered poor leaving groups in organic reactions? Alcohols are poor leaving groups because the hydroxide ion (OH-) is a strong base and unstable as a free ion, making it unlikely to leave on its own.

What are the two common reagents used to convert alcohols into alkyl halides? The two common reagents are thionyl chloride (SOCl2) and phosphorus tribromide (PBr3).

What type of mechanism do SOCl2 and PBr3 use to convert alcohols to alkyl halides? They use an SN2 mechanism, which involves a backside attack by the nucleophile.

Why are SOCl2 and PBr3 reactions limited to primary and secondary alcohols? These reactions are limited to primary and secondary alcohols because tertiary alcohols are too sterically hindered for the SN2 backside attack to occur.

What stereochemical outcome results from the SN2 mechanism with SOCl2 or PBr3? The product will have inversion of configuration at the carbon where substitution occurs.

What is the structure of thionyl chloride (SOCl2)? Thionyl chloride consists of a sulfur atom double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to two chlorine atoms.