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Alcohol A functional group with a hydroxyl attached to carbon; poor at departing in reactions due to unstable hydroxide ion formation. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, ideally forming a stable species after departure. Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen replaces a hydroxyl group, resulting in a more reactive and versatile molecule for synthesis. Hydroxide Ion A strongly basic, unstable species formed when an alcohol departs, making it a poor candidate for substitution reactions. Halide Ion A negatively charged halogen, such as bromide or iodide, known for its stability and effectiveness as a leaving group. SN1 Mechanism A two-step substitution process involving carbocation formation, common with secondary and tertiary alcohols. SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution involving a backside attack, typical for primary alcohols, leading to direct displacement. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, stabilized by alkyl groups, crucial in certain substitution reactions. Lucas Reagent A mixture of hydrochloric acid and zinc chloride, used to enhance the conversion of alcohols to alkyl chlorides. Sulfonate Ester A derivative of alcohols that serves as an excellent leaving group, facilitating further substitution reactions. Lewis Acid A species that accepts an electron pair, such as zinc chloride, aiding in the activation of alcohols for substitution. Protonation The addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, often making a group more likely to leave during a reaction. Electronegativity A property of atoms like halogens, allowing them to stabilize negative charge and act as effective leaving groups. Enantiomer One of two stereoisomers produced when a reaction can occur from either side of a planar intermediate. Backside Attack A hallmark of SN2 reactions, where the nucleophile approaches from the side opposite the leaving group.
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX definitions
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Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
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