Alcohol A functional group with a hydroxyl attached to carbon; poor at departing in reactions due to unstable hydroxide ion formation.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, ideally forming a stable species after departure.

Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen replaces a hydroxyl group, resulting in a more reactive and versatile molecule for synthesis.

Hydroxide Ion A strongly basic, unstable species formed when an alcohol departs, making it a poor candidate for substitution reactions.

Halide Ion A negatively charged halogen, such as bromide or iodide, known for its stability and effectiveness as a leaving group.

SN1 Mechanism A two-step substitution process involving carbocation formation, common with secondary and tertiary alcohols.