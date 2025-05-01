Why are alcohols considered poor leaving groups in organic reactions? Alcohols are poor leaving groups because when they leave, they form a hydroxide ion (OH-), which is very unstable and a strong base.

What is the main strategy to convert an alcohol into a better leaving group? The main strategy is to convert the alcohol into an alkyl halide or a sulfonate ester, both of which are much better leaving groups.

What is the general formula for an alkyl halide? The general formula for an alkyl halide is RX, where R is an alkyl group and X is a halogen such as Cl, Br, or I.

Which halogens are commonly used in the conversion of alcohols to alkyl halides using HX? Iodine (I) and bromine (Br) are commonly used because their halide ions are stable leaving groups.

Why is HF not used to convert alcohols to alkyl halides? HF is not used because it is too weak an acid to effectively convert alcohols to alkyl halides.

What mechanism do secondary and tertiary alcohols follow when reacting with HX? Secondary and tertiary alcohols react via the SN1 mechanism, which involves carbocation formation.