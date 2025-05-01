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Alkyl Halide A molecule where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, commonly serving as a leaving group in organic reactions. Sulfonate Ester A compound with the general formula SO3R, notable for stabilizing negative charge via resonance, making it an excellent leaving group. Tosylate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a benzene ring with a methyl group, often abbreviated as Ts in reaction mechanisms. Mesylate A sulfonate ester with a methyl group as the R group, abbreviated as Ms, recognized for its strong leaving group ability. Triflate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a trifluoromethyl group, abbreviated as Tf, known for exceptional leaving group properties. Resonance A phenomenon where electron density is delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing negative charge in leaving groups. Protonation The process of adding a proton to a molecule, often converting a poor leaving group into a much better one. Alcohol An organic compound containing a hydroxyl group, which can become a good leaving group after protonation. Water A neutral molecule that acts as a stable leaving group after formation by protonation of an alcohol. Strong Acid A substance capable of donating protons readily, used to convert alcohols into better leaving groups. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species formed after a leaving group departs, often seen in SN1 and E1 mechanisms. Conjugate Base The species formed after a leaving group departs, whose stability often determines leaving group quality. Anion A negatively charged ion, often resulting from the departure of a leaving group in organic reactions. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing the effectiveness of leaving groups.
Leaving Groups definitions
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