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Leaving Groups definitions

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  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, commonly serving as a leaving group in organic reactions.
  • Sulfonate Ester
    A compound with the general formula SO3R, notable for stabilizing negative charge via resonance, making it an excellent leaving group.
  • Tosylate
    A sulfonate ester where the R group is a benzene ring with a methyl group, often abbreviated as Ts in reaction mechanisms.
  • Mesylate
    A sulfonate ester with a methyl group as the R group, abbreviated as Ms, recognized for its strong leaving group ability.
  • Triflate
    A sulfonate ester where the R group is a trifluoromethyl group, abbreviated as Tf, known for exceptional leaving group properties.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electron density is delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing negative charge in leaving groups.
  • Protonation
    The process of adding a proton to a molecule, often converting a poor leaving group into a much better one.
  • Alcohol
    An organic compound containing a hydroxyl group, which can become a good leaving group after protonation.
  • Water
    A neutral molecule that acts as a stable leaving group after formation by protonation of an alcohol.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance capable of donating protons readily, used to convert alcohols into better leaving groups.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon species formed after a leaving group departs, often seen in SN1 and E1 mechanisms.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed after a leaving group departs, whose stability often determines leaving group quality.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, often resulting from the departure of a leaving group in organic reactions.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing the effectiveness of leaving groups.