Alkyl Halide A molecule where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, commonly serving as a leaving group in organic reactions.

Sulfonate Ester A compound with the general formula SO3R, notable for stabilizing negative charge via resonance, making it an excellent leaving group.

Tosylate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a benzene ring with a methyl group, often abbreviated as Ts in reaction mechanisms.

Mesylate A sulfonate ester with a methyl group as the R group, abbreviated as Ms, recognized for its strong leaving group ability.

Triflate A sulfonate ester where the R group is a trifluoromethyl group, abbreviated as Tf, known for exceptional leaving group properties.

Resonance A phenomenon where electron density is delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing negative charge in leaving groups.