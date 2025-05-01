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Leaving Groups quiz

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  • What is the most common type of leaving group in organic chemistry?
    Alkyl halides are the most common leaving groups in organic chemistry.
  • What is the general formula for a sulfonate ester?
    The general formula for a sulfonate ester is SO3R.
  • Why are sulfonate esters considered excellent leaving groups?
    Sulfonate esters are excellent leaving groups because they can stabilize negative charges through resonance.
  • Name the three unique types of sulfonate esters.
    The three unique types of sulfonate esters are tosylates, mesylates, and triflates.
  • How do tosylates, mesylates, and triflates differ from each other?
    They differ in the identity of the R group attached to the sulfur atom.
  • What abbreviation is commonly used for a mesylate group?
    The abbreviation for a mesylate group is MS.
  • What is the abbreviation for a tosylate group?
    The abbreviation for a tosylate group is TS.
  • How can water be converted into a good leaving group?
    Water can be converted into a good leaving group by protonating an alcohol with a strong acid.
  • Why is alcohol (OH-) a poor leaving group?
    Alcohol is a poor leaving group because OH- is very unstable and a strong base.
  • What happens to an alcohol after it is protonated by a strong acid?
    After protonation, the alcohol becomes H2O+, which can leave as neutral water, a stable leaving group.
  • In reaction mechanisms, how should you treat sulfonate esters compared to alkyl halides?
    You should treat sulfonate esters the same way as alkyl halides in reaction mechanisms.
  • What is the main purpose of a leaving group in a reaction mechanism?
    The main purpose of a leaving group is to depart from the molecule, allowing the reaction to proceed.
  • What does the suffix '-ate' indicate in the names of sulfonate esters?
    The suffix '-ate' indicates the presence of a negative charge, making it an anion.
  • What are the three main categories of leaving groups you should recognize?
    The three main categories are alkyl halides, sulfonate esters, and water (in its protonated form).
  • Why is it important to recognize abbreviations like OTs or OMS in reaction mechanisms?
    Recognizing these abbreviations helps you identify sulfonate esters, which are excellent leaving groups.