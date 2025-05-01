What is the most common type of leaving group in organic chemistry? Alkyl halides are the most common leaving groups in organic chemistry.

What is the general formula for a sulfonate ester? The general formula for a sulfonate ester is SO3R.

Why are sulfonate esters considered excellent leaving groups? Sulfonate esters are excellent leaving groups because they can stabilize negative charges through resonance.

Name the three unique types of sulfonate esters. The three unique types of sulfonate esters are tosylates, mesylates, and triflates.

How do tosylates, mesylates, and triflates differ from each other? They differ in the identity of the R group attached to the sulfur atom.

What abbreviation is commonly used for a mesylate group? The abbreviation for a mesylate group is MS.