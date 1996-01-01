Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Alkyl halides aren't the only type of leaving groups out there. Let's explore some of the other types that exist.
The 3 important leaving groups to know.
1. Alkyl Halides
We’ve been dealing with these the whole lesson, formula –RX. You should be cool with these
2. Sulfonate Esters
These are molecules with the general structure –OSO2R or –SO3R. These are the ultimate leaving groups of organic chemistry. They might look a little weird, but in the end of the day, remember they just leave. NBD.
3. Water
Also an awesome leaving group, formed after alcohol is protonated with a strong acid.