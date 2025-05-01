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Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A reaction introducing an alkyl group to benzene using an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid, but prone to rearrangements and polysubstitution. Vinyl Halide A halogen atom directly bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, forming unstable carbocations unsuitable for certain reactions. Aryl Halide A halogen atom attached to an aromatic ring, unable to form stable carbocations for effective alkylation. Aniline Derivative A benzene ring with an amino group, whose lone pair can deactivate Lewis acid catalysts by forming strong complexes. Lewis Acid Catalyst A compound like AlCl3 that accepts electron pairs, essential for activating alkyl or acyl halides in aromatic substitution. Carbocation Rearrangement A process where a positively charged carbon shifts position, often leading to unexpected products in alkylation. Polysubstitution The introduction of multiple substituents onto a benzene ring, often resulting from increased ring reactivity. Electron-Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density on a benzene ring, making it more reactive toward further substitution. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that decreases electron density on a benzene ring, reducing its reactivity and preventing further substitution. Friedel-Crafts Acylation A reaction introducing an acyl group to benzene, forming a ketone and avoiding rearrangements and polysubstitution. Acylium Ion A resonance-stabilized cation formed during acylation, resistant to rearrangement and crucial for controlled substitution. Adduct A stable complex formed when an aniline derivative binds irreversibly to a Lewis acid, deactivating the catalyst. Ketone A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, resulting from acylation and acting as an electron-withdrawing group. Acid Chloride A compound used in acylation, providing the acyl group for aromatic substitution when activated by a Lewis acid.
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation definitions
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Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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