Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A reaction introducing an alkyl group to benzene using an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid, but prone to rearrangements and polysubstitution.

Vinyl Halide A halogen atom directly bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, forming unstable carbocations unsuitable for certain reactions.

Aryl Halide A halogen atom attached to an aromatic ring, unable to form stable carbocations for effective alkylation.

Aniline Derivative A benzene ring with an amino group, whose lone pair can deactivate Lewis acid catalysts by forming strong complexes.

Lewis Acid Catalyst A compound like AlCl3 that accepts electron pairs, essential for activating alkyl or acyl halides in aromatic substitution.

Carbocation Rearrangement A process where a positively charged carbon shifts position, often leading to unexpected products in alkylation.