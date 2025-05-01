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Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation definitions

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  • Friedel-Crafts Alkylation
    A reaction introducing an alkyl group to benzene using an alkyl halide and a Lewis acid, but prone to rearrangements and polysubstitution.
  • Vinyl Halide
    A halogen atom directly bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, forming unstable carbocations unsuitable for certain reactions.
  • Aryl Halide
    A halogen atom attached to an aromatic ring, unable to form stable carbocations for effective alkylation.
  • Aniline Derivative
    A benzene ring with an amino group, whose lone pair can deactivate Lewis acid catalysts by forming strong complexes.
  • Lewis Acid Catalyst
    A compound like AlCl3 that accepts electron pairs, essential for activating alkyl or acyl halides in aromatic substitution.
  • Carbocation Rearrangement
    A process where a positively charged carbon shifts position, often leading to unexpected products in alkylation.
  • Polysubstitution
    The introduction of multiple substituents onto a benzene ring, often resulting from increased ring reactivity.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    A substituent that increases electron density on a benzene ring, making it more reactive toward further substitution.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    A substituent that decreases electron density on a benzene ring, reducing its reactivity and preventing further substitution.
  • Friedel-Crafts Acylation
    A reaction introducing an acyl group to benzene, forming a ketone and avoiding rearrangements and polysubstitution.
  • Acylium Ion
    A resonance-stabilized cation formed during acylation, resistant to rearrangement and crucial for controlled substitution.
  • Adduct
    A stable complex formed when an aniline derivative binds irreversibly to a Lewis acid, deactivating the catalyst.
  • Ketone
    A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, resulting from acylation and acting as an electron-withdrawing group.
  • Acid Chloride
    A compound used in acylation, providing the acyl group for aromatic substitution when activated by a Lewis acid.