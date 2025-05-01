Alkoxymercuration A synthesis method for ethers where alcohol acts as the nucleophile, following a mechanism similar to oxymercuration.

Oxymercuration A reaction mechanism where water is the nucleophile, leading to alcohol formation via a mercury-bridged intermediate.

Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, produced here by using alcohol as the nucleophile.

Nucleophile A species, such as alcohol or water, that donates an electron pair to form a new chemical bond during the reaction.

Markovnikov Site The position on an alkene where the nucleophile adds, characterized by greater positive character and stability.

Mercury Bridge An intermediate structure where mercury forms partial bonds with two carbons, stabilizing the positive charge.