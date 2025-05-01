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Alkoxymercuration A synthesis method for ethers where alcohol acts as the nucleophile, following a mechanism similar to oxymercuration. Oxymercuration A reaction mechanism where water is the nucleophile, leading to alcohol formation via a mercury-bridged intermediate. Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, produced here by using alcohol as the nucleophile. Nucleophile A species, such as alcohol or water, that donates an electron pair to form a new chemical bond during the reaction. Markovnikov Site The position on an alkene where the nucleophile adds, characterized by greater positive character and stability. Mercury Bridge An intermediate structure where mercury forms partial bonds with two carbons, stabilizing the positive charge. Reduction Step A process using NaBH4 and OH- to replace mercury with hydrogen and deprotonate oxygen, finalizing ether formation. NaBH4 A reducing agent used to convert the mercury intermediate into a hydrogen atom during the final step. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from oxygen, resulting in the neutral ether product after reduction. Hg(OAc)2 A mercury(II) acetate reagent that initiates the formation of the mercury-bridged intermediate in the reaction. Alcohol A nucleophile replacing water in alkoxymercuration, leading to ether rather than alcohol as the product. Carbocation Shift A rearrangement not observed in this mechanism due to the absence of a true carbocation intermediate. Intermediate A transient species, such as the mercury-bridged ion, formed during the multi-step reaction process. Oxygen An atom central to ether formation, initially bearing a positive charge before deprotonation in the final product. Product The final compound obtained, determined by the nucleophile used—ether if alcohol, alcohol if water.
Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration definitions
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Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration
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