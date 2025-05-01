What is the main difference between alkoxymercuration and oxymercuration reactions? Alkoxymercuration uses alcohol as the nucleophile instead of water, resulting in the formation of an ether instead of an alcohol.

What type of product is formed when alcohol is used as the nucleophile in alkoxymercuration? An ether is formed when alcohol is used as the nucleophile.

What is the role of NaBH4 in the alkoxymercuration reaction? NaBH4 is used in the reduction step to replace mercury with hydrogen and deprotonate the oxygen, finalizing the ether product.

During alkoxymercuration, which site does the alcohol attack: Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov? The alcohol attacks the Markovnikov site, which has the most positive character.

What intermediate is formed after the double bond attacks mercury in alkoxymercuration? A bridged mercurinium ion intermediate is formed, with a partial bond to mercury and a positive charge.

Why are carbocation shifts not observed in alkoxymercuration? Carbocation shifts do not occur because the intermediate is a bridged ion, not a true carbocation.