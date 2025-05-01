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Ionization Potential Relative ease with which an electron is removed from a molecule by an electron beam, influencing which fragments form. Radical Cation Species formed when a molecule loses an electron, carrying both a positive charge and an unpaired electron. Base Peak Tallest peak in a mass spectrum, representing the most abundant ion, often a stable fragment rather than the molecular ion. Molecular Ion Ion formed by removal of one electron from a molecule, typically corresponding to the molecule's full mass. Fragmentation Process where radical cations break into smaller, more stable ions, generating characteristic peaks in a mass spectrum. Carbocation Stability Tendency of a positively charged carbon to persist, influencing which fragments are most abundant in mass spectra. Methyl Group Loss Common fragmentation resulting in a peak 15 units less than the molecular ion, due to removal of a CH3 group. Ethyl Group Loss Fragmentation pattern producing a peak 29 units less than the molecular ion, from loss of a C2H5 group. Water Loss Fragmentation event where H2O is eliminated, often from alcohols, resulting in a peak 18 units less than the molecular ion. Vinyl Position Location directly attached to a double bond, which is relatively easy to ionize during mass spectrometry. Aromatic Ring Stable cyclic structure, such as benzene, where ionization typically occurs at substituents rather than within the ring. Alkane Hydrocarbon with only single bonds, generally showing the highest resistance to ionization in mass spectrometry. Methoxy Group Loss Fragmentation involving removal of an OCH3 group, leading to a characteristic peak in the mass spectrum. m/z Ratio Value representing the mass-to-charge ratio of detected ions, used to identify fragments in a mass spectrum. Relative Abundance Proportion of a specific ion detected in a mass spectrum, reflecting the stability and likelihood of its formation.
Mass Spect:Fragmentation definitions
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Mass Spect:Fragmentation
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