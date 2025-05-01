Ionization Potential Relative ease with which an electron is removed from a molecule by an electron beam, influencing which fragments form.

Radical Cation Species formed when a molecule loses an electron, carrying both a positive charge and an unpaired electron.

Base Peak Tallest peak in a mass spectrum, representing the most abundant ion, often a stable fragment rather than the molecular ion.

Molecular Ion Ion formed by removal of one electron from a molecule, typically corresponding to the molecule's full mass.

Fragmentation Process where radical cations break into smaller, more stable ions, generating characteristic peaks in a mass spectrum.

Carbocation Stability Tendency of a positively charged carbon to persist, influencing which fragments are most abundant in mass spectra.