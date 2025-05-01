What does ionization potential indicate in mass spectrometry? Ionization potential indicates how easily an electron can be removed from a molecule by an electron beam. Lower ionization potential means the electron is more easily removed.

Which type of electron is the easiest to ionize in mass spectrometry? The lone pair on a nitrogen atom is the easiest to ionize due to its loose hold on electrons.

Why are single bonds in alkanes the hardest to ionize? Single bonds in alkanes are hardest to ionize because there are no stabilizing factors, so it takes more energy to remove an electron.

What determines the relative abundance of fragments in a mass spectrum? The stability of the resulting cation fragment determines the relative abundance of fragments in a mass spectrum.

Why is only the cation fragment detected in mass spectrometry? Only the cation fragment is detected because mass spectrometry only detects positively charged ions.

What is the significance of the base peak in a mass spectrum? The base peak is the most abundant ion detected, which often corresponds to a stable fragment rather than the molecular ion.