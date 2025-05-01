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Isotope Atom with identical proton count but varying neutron number, resulting in different atomic masses for the same element. Mass Spectrometry Analytical technique that separates ions based on mass-to-charge ratio, revealing molecular structure and isotopic composition. Molecular Ion Peak in a mass spectrum representing the intact molecule, used as a reference for comparing isotopic peaks. M+1 Peak Small mass spectrum peak one unit higher than the molecular ion, mainly due to carbon-13 presence in the molecule. M+2 Peak Mass spectrum peak two units above the molecular ion, significant for detecting halogens like chlorine and bromine. Carbon-13 Naturally occurring carbon isotope with one extra neutron, responsible for the M+1 peak at 1.1% abundance. Chlorine Isotopes Mixture of chlorine-35 and chlorine-37, producing a 3:1 M:M+2 peak ratio in mass spectra. Bromine Isotopes Nearly equal amounts of bromine-79 and bromine-81, resulting in a 1:1 M:M+2 peak ratio in mass spectra. Nitrogen Rule Guideline stating that an odd molecular weight indicates an odd number of nitrogen atoms in a molecule. Base Peak Tallest peak in a mass spectrum, used for scaling other peak intensities, not always the molecular ion. Isotopic Abundance Relative proportion of each isotope in nature, influencing the intensity of isotope-related peaks in mass spectra. Mass-to-Charge Ratio Value plotted on the x-axis of a mass spectrum, determining the position of each ion peak. Structure Determination Process of deducing molecular composition and connectivity using mass spectral data and isotopic patterns. Halogen Identification Recognition of chlorine or bromine in a molecule by analyzing characteristic M+2 peak ratios in mass spectra. Approximation Equation Calculation method for estimating M+1 peak height by multiplying the number of carbons by 1.1%.
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Mass Spect:Isotopes
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