Isotope Atom with identical proton count but varying neutron number, resulting in different atomic masses for the same element.

Mass Spectrometry Analytical technique that separates ions based on mass-to-charge ratio, revealing molecular structure and isotopic composition.

Molecular Ion Peak in a mass spectrum representing the intact molecule, used as a reference for comparing isotopic peaks.

M+1 Peak Small mass spectrum peak one unit higher than the molecular ion, mainly due to carbon-13 presence in the molecule.

M+2 Peak Mass spectrum peak two units above the molecular ion, significant for detecting halogens like chlorine and bromine.

Carbon-13 Naturally occurring carbon isotope with one extra neutron, responsible for the M+1 peak at 1.1% abundance.