What is an isotope in the context of mass spectrometry? An isotope is an atom of the same element with a different number of neutrons, resulting in a different atomic mass.

Why are isotopes important in mass spectrometry? Isotopes are important because they cause peaks at different masses, which must be considered when analyzing mass spectra.

What causes the M+1 peak in a mass spectrum? The M+1 peak is caused by the presence of carbon-13 isotopes in the molecule.

How do you estimate the height of the M+1 peak for a compound? Multiply the number of carbons in the compound by 1.1%, which is the natural abundance of carbon-13.

If a molecule has 10 carbons, what is the estimated height of its M+1 peak? The estimated height is 11% of the molecular ion peak (10 × 1.1%).

How can you estimate the number of carbons in a molecule using the M+1 peak? Divide the height of the M+1 peak by the molecular ion peak, multiply by 100, and then divide by 1.1.