Organic Chemistry

15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect

Mass Spect:Isotopes

The (M + 1) Peak

The (M + 2) Peak

The Nitrogen Rule

Propose the number of carbons for a compound that exhibits the following peak in its mass spectrum: 

(M)+• at m/z = 72, relative height = 38.3% of base peak

(M+1)+• at m/z = 73, relative height = 1.7% of base peak 

Predict the approximate height of the (M + 1) peak for the molecule icosane, molecular formula C20H42.

Draw expected isotope pattern Intro

Draw the expected isotope pattern that would be observed in the mass spectrum of CH2Br2. In other words, predict the relative heights of the peaks at M, (M + 2), and (M + 4) peaks.

