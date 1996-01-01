Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The (M + 1) Peak
The (M + 2) Peak
The Nitrogen Rule
Propose the number of carbons for a compound that exhibits the following peak in its mass spectrum:
(M)+• at m/z = 72, relative height = 38.3% of base peak
(M+1)+• at m/z = 73, relative height = 1.7% of base peak
Predict the approximate height of the (M + 1) peak for the molecule icosane, molecular formula C20H42.
Draw expected isotope pattern Intro
Draw the expected isotope pattern that would be observed in the mass spectrum of CH2Br2. In other words, predict the relative heights of the peaks at M, (M + 2), and (M + 4) peaks.