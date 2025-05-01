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Mass Spectrometry Analytical method that determines the molecular weight of a sample by analyzing ionized fragments based on their mass-to-charge ratio. Electron Impact Ionization Technique where high-energy electrons are used to knock electrons off molecules, creating charged species for analysis. Radical Cation Species formed when a molecule loses one electron, resulting in both a positive charge and an unpaired electron. Molecular Ion Ionized form of the original molecule with one electron removed, retaining nearly the same mass as the neutral molecule. Parent Ion Primary ion generated from the sample, representing the intact molecule minus one electron; often used interchangeably with molecular ion. Fragmentation Process where high-energy collisions break molecules into smaller charged pieces, producing multiple peaks in the spectrum. Cationic Fragment Positively charged piece resulting from the breakup of the original molecule during ionization. Mass-to-Charge Ratio Value (m/z) used to distinguish ions in a mass spectrometer, typically reflecting the mass of singly charged species. Base Peak Tallest peak in a mass spectrum, set to 100% relative abundance, serving as a reference for comparing other peaks. Relative Abundance Measurement of how frequently a particular ion appears in the spectrum, expressed as a percentage of the base peak. Deflection Bending of ion paths in a magnetic field, with smaller ions being more easily redirected due to lower inertia. Detection Stage where the instrument records the arrival of ions after separation, allowing for the construction of the mass spectrum. Isotope Variant of an element differing in neutron number, sometimes causing additional peaks in the mass spectrum. Ionization Phase Initial step where the sample is vaporized and bombarded with electrons to generate charged species for analysis. Magnetic Field Component of the instrument that separates ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio by altering their trajectories.
Mass Spectrometry definitions
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Mass Spectrometry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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Mass Spect:Fragmentation
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
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