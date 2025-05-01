Mass Spectrometry Analytical method that determines the molecular weight of a sample by analyzing ionized fragments based on their mass-to-charge ratio.

Electron Impact Ionization Technique where high-energy electrons are used to knock electrons off molecules, creating charged species for analysis.

Radical Cation Species formed when a molecule loses one electron, resulting in both a positive charge and an unpaired electron.

Molecular Ion Ionized form of the original molecule with one electron removed, retaining nearly the same mass as the neutral molecule.

Parent Ion Primary ion generated from the sample, representing the intact molecule minus one electron; often used interchangeably with molecular ion.

Fragmentation Process where high-energy collisions break molecules into smaller charged pieces, producing multiple peaks in the spectrum.