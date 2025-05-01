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Alkali Metal Group 1A element, such as lithium, sodium, or potassium, that reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas and a metal hydroxide. Single Displacement Reaction Chemical process where an element replaces another in a compound, as seen when alkali metals react with water. Hydrogen Gas Gaseous product formed when alkali metals react with water, often observed as bubbling or effervescence. Metal Hydroxide Ionic compound formed when an alkali metal reacts with water, consisting of a metal cation and hydroxide anion. Carboxylic Acid Derivative Compound related to carboxylic acids, such as esters, that can undergo hydrolysis to yield carboxylic acids. Hydrolysis Reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, converting carboxylic acid derivatives into carboxylic acids. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to ester hydrolysis. Ester Carboxylic acid derivative featuring an alkoxy group, commonly undergoing hydrolysis to form acids and alcohols. Activated Water Molecule Water species modified by coordination with a metal ion, increasing its reactivity in catalytic processes. Metal Hydroxide Complex Structure formed when a metal ion binds to hydroxide, often acting as a catalyst in hydrolysis reactions. Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a substance, such as a metal ion, that is not consumed in the process. Proton Transfer Movement of a hydrogen ion between molecules or within a molecule, facilitating reaction steps like leaving group activation. Carboxylate Anion Negatively charged species formed by deprotonation of a carboxylic acid, often the final product in hydrolysis. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution or elimination reaction, enabling bond formation. Deprotonation Removal of a proton from a molecule, often resulting in the formation of an anion such as carboxylate.
Metal Ion Catalysis: Water Activation definitions
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