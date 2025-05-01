Alkali Metal Group 1A element, such as lithium, sodium, or potassium, that reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas and a metal hydroxide.

Single Displacement Reaction Chemical process where an element replaces another in a compound, as seen when alkali metals react with water.

Hydrogen Gas Gaseous product formed when alkali metals react with water, often observed as bubbling or effervescence.

Metal Hydroxide Ionic compound formed when an alkali metal reacts with water, consisting of a metal cation and hydroxide anion.

Carboxylic Acid Derivative Compound related to carboxylic acids, such as esters, that can undergo hydrolysis to yield carboxylic acids.

Hydrolysis Reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, converting carboxylic acid derivatives into carboxylic acids.