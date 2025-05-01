Back
What is the general reaction when an alkali metal reacts with water? The reaction produces hydrogen gas and a metal hydroxide (MOH). Which group of metals are considered alkali metals? Alkali metals are group 1A metals, including lithium, sodium, and potassium. What is the charge of alkali metals and hydroxide ions in the reaction with water? Alkali metals have a +1 charge, and hydroxide ions have a -1 charge. What are the products formed when sodium reacts with water? The products are hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). What type of reaction occurs between alkali metals and water? A single displacement reaction occurs, producing hydrogen gas and metal hydroxide. How do metal hydroxide complexes catalyze hydrolysis reactions? They enhance reaction rates by facilitating nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanisms. What is the similarity between metal ion catalysis and ester hydrolysis? Both involve nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl carbon, leading to hydrolysis. What happens to the rate of hydrolysis when water is activated by a metal ion? The rate increases because the reaction is catalyzed. What is the role of the metal ion in the activated water molecule during hydrolysis? The metal ion substitutes for a hydrogen, forming a metal hydroxide complex. How does the mechanism of metal ion-catalyzed hydrolysis differ from uncatalyzed hydrolysis? The mechanism is similar, but a metal ion replaces a hydrogen, and the reaction is faster. What is the final product after hydrolysis of an ester with activated water? The final product is a carboxylic acid, which can be further deprotonated to a carboxylate anion. What is the function of the metal ion during the nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism? The metal ion can transfer to the leaving group, making it a better leaving group. What happens to the oxygen atom during nucleophilic attack in ester hydrolysis? The oxygen becomes negatively charged after the pi bond is pushed up. What is the significance of the dotted bond between the metal and hydroxide oxygen in the mechanism? It represents the interaction between the metal ion and the hydroxide, facilitating activation. How does the metal ion behave in the mechanism compared to a proton? The metal ion can behave like a proton, transferring to the leaving group to aid its departure.
Metal Ion Catalysis: Water Activation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15