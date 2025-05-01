What is the general reaction when an alkali metal reacts with water? The reaction produces hydrogen gas and a metal hydroxide (MOH).

Which group of metals are considered alkali metals? Alkali metals are group 1A metals, including lithium, sodium, and potassium.

What is the charge of alkali metals and hydroxide ions in the reaction with water? Alkali metals have a +1 charge, and hydroxide ions have a -1 charge.

What are the products formed when sodium reacts with water? The products are hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide (NaOH).

What type of reaction occurs between alkali metals and water? A single displacement reaction occurs, producing hydrogen gas and metal hydroxide.

How do metal hydroxide complexes catalyze hydrolysis reactions? They enhance reaction rates by facilitating nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanisms.