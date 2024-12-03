Now, let's take a look at the substitution involving water activation, and we'll see its similarities to the hydrolysis of a typical carboxylic acid derivative. Now, here we're going to say that metals, typically those with plus 2 or plus 3 charges, form metal hydroxide complexes when reacting with water. This, we already talked about. Now, we're going to say that the metal hydroxide complex reacts in a similar way to the hydrolysis of carboxylic acid derivatives. Now, recall that carboxylic acid derivatives can react with a water molecule via the nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction or NAS.

So, if we take a look here, we're going to say our uncatalyzed reaction represents a typical hydrolysis reaction of a carboxylic acid derivative. Because it's uncatalyzed, it would work slower in terms of rate. When we use the activated water molecule, we're going to say that we're dealing with a catalyzed version of the same reaction. And because it's catalyzed, it'll be faster. So, let's just take a look at the first one.

This mechanism is familiar to us because we covered it under the chapter dealing with carboxylic acid derivatives. Here, we have a typical ester. Our water molecule would undergo nucleophilic attack, so it would come in here and hit this carbonyl carbon, kicking the pi bond up to oxygen. Oxygen becomes negatively charged, and here goes our water molecule that we just attached. Now, here we could do a proton transfer where this hydrogen would transfer to this OR group making it a better leaving group.

Here, oxygen's making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. This oxygen, deciding it wants to remake pi bonds, does so, and in doing this and creating this pi bond once again, we can kick out this leaving group. We have now created a carboxylic acid. And if we want to do a proton transfer through the use of a water molecule, that would give us a carboxylate anion at the end. Now, we know the hydrolysis of esters from previous chapters.

When we're dealing with water activation, it's the same similar mechanism. The only difference now is that one of the hydrogens that was part of the water has been substituted out with our metal to make our metal hydroxide complex. So here it is right here. We'd say the metal here would be positive in terms of its charge. We'd say that this oxygen is still partially negative.

We have this dotted bond between the metal and the hydroxide oxygen. What's going to happen here is the same as before. We'd have a nucleophilic attack, so this will come in and attach right there, lifting this bond up. Oxygen becomes negative again.

And now we're going to say we're attaching this activated water molecule, so oxygen is still attached just like we have up above. And we have this metal attached still. Alright, so we have this dotted line with the metal. This here would be partially positive, and this would be partially positive or actually fully positive.

We had a proton transfer up above and now we're going to have a metal ion transfer. Remember, we said that these metal ions can behave like protons. So this metal here would transfer over to this OR group making it a better leaving group. Alright. So now we're going to have here our dotted line to this metal.

It's positive. And here this will be partially positive. And this is still negative. Just like up above, this oxygen decides it wants to remake its pi bond, so it does. And it'll kick this whole thing out as a leaving group.

Just like up above, we have a loss of leaving group. At this point, what do we have? We have a carboxylic acid just like up above. And if we want, we can do a final proton transfer or a deprotonation where we create a carboxylate anion at the end. So, although we're talking about water activation and we're looking at its mechanism, a lot of it should be very familiar to you.

Here, we're dealing with water activation, dealing with hydrolysis of an ester, a similar type of mechanism that you saw earlier in chapters dealing with esters and the hydrolysis of them back into the parent carboxylic acid. And if we continue with deprotonation, our carboxylate anion. Right? So just keep that in mind. Although this is a new topic, a lot of it is built on old materials talking about the hydrolysis of carboxylic acids or derivatives of carboxylic acids, in particular, the ester.