Michael Reaction A 1,4-conjugate addition where an enolate adds to an enone, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound via a specific mechanism.

Conjugate Addition A process where a nucleophile adds to the beta position of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl, often leading to stabilized products.

Enone A molecule containing a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, serving as the electrophile in certain addition reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen next to a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile.

1,5-Dicarbonyl A compound featuring two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, typically the product of a Michael reaction.

Electrophile An atom or group with an electron deficiency, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles in organic mechanisms.