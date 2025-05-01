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Michael Addition definitions

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  • Michael Reaction
    A 1,4-conjugate addition where an enolate adds to an enone, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound via a specific mechanism.
  • Conjugate Addition
    A process where a nucleophile adds to the beta position of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl, often leading to stabilized products.
  • Enone
    A molecule containing a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, serving as the electrophile in certain addition reactions.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen next to a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile.
  • 1,5-Dicarbonyl
    A compound featuring two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, typically the product of a Michael reaction.
  • Electrophile
    An atom or group with an electron deficiency, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles in organic mechanisms.
  • Nucleophile
    A species rich in electrons that seeks out electron-deficient centers, initiating bond formation in many reactions.
  • Tautomerization
    A chemical process where a compound rapidly interconverts between two isomers, typically involving proton shifts and double bond movement.
  • Enol
    A functional group featuring a hydroxyl attached to a carbon-carbon double bond, often an intermediate in tautomerization.
  • Keto Form
    The more stable tautomer of a carbonyl-containing compound, where the carbonyl group is present instead of an enol.
  • Vinyl Alcohol
    A less stable intermediate with a hydroxyl group bonded to a doubly bonded carbon, often quickly tautomerizing to a ketone.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds and lost at the new connection in Michael addition.
  • Aldol Reaction
    A reaction forming a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound, conceptually related to the steps in the Michael reaction.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electron density is delocalized across adjacent atoms, stabilizing intermediates in organic reactions.
  • Basic Environment
    A reaction condition where bases are present, facilitating enolate formation and subsequent tautomerization steps.