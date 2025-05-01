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Michael Reaction A 1,4-conjugate addition where an enolate adds to an enone, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound via a specific mechanism. Conjugate Addition A process where a nucleophile adds to the beta position of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl, often leading to stabilized products. Enone A molecule containing a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, serving as the electrophile in certain addition reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen next to a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile. 1,5-Dicarbonyl A compound featuring two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, typically the product of a Michael reaction. Electrophile An atom or group with an electron deficiency, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles in organic mechanisms. Nucleophile A species rich in electrons that seeks out electron-deficient centers, initiating bond formation in many reactions. Tautomerization A chemical process where a compound rapidly interconverts between two isomers, typically involving proton shifts and double bond movement. Enol A functional group featuring a hydroxyl attached to a carbon-carbon double bond, often an intermediate in tautomerization. Keto Form The more stable tautomer of a carbonyl-containing compound, where the carbonyl group is present instead of an enol. Vinyl Alcohol A less stable intermediate with a hydroxyl group bonded to a doubly bonded carbon, often quickly tautomerizing to a ketone. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double bonds and lost at the new connection in Michael addition. Aldol Reaction A reaction forming a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound, conceptually related to the steps in the Michael reaction. Resonance A phenomenon where electron density is delocalized across adjacent atoms, stabilizing intermediates in organic reactions. Basic Environment A reaction condition where bases are present, facilitating enolate formation and subsequent tautomerization steps.
Michael Addition definitions
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