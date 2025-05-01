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What type of addition is the Michael reaction classified as? The Michael reaction is classified as a 1,4-conjugate addition. Which two types of molecules react in a Michael reaction? An enone and an enolate react in a Michael reaction. What is the typical product formed from a Michael reaction? The typical product is a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound. How is the Michael reaction similar to the aldol reaction? It is similar because the first aldol reaction creates the enone, and the Michael reaction acts like a second aldol reaction. When drawing the product of a Michael reaction, what should you do with the enone's double bond? You should remove the double bond from the enone when drawing the product. Where does the new bond form in a Michael reaction? The new bond forms at the conjugate (position 4) of the enone, connecting to the enolate. Why should you not draw a pi bond at the new connection in the Michael product? Because the pi bond is lost during the reaction mechanism and does not exist in the final product. What is the first mechanistic step in the Michael reaction? The enolate attacks the electrophilic carbon on the enone, causing bond rearrangements. What intermediate is formed immediately after the enolate attacks the enone? A vinyl alcohol or enol tautomer intermediate is formed. What happens to the enol tautomer intermediate in a basic environment? It tautomerizes to the more stable keto form. What is the role of protonation in the Michael reaction mechanism? Protonation converts the negatively charged intermediate into an enol tautomer. Why is the keto form favored over the enol form after tautomerization? The keto form is generally more stable than the enol form unless the product is a beta dicarbonyl. Does the Michael reaction mechanism apply only to enones and enolates? No, the mechanism applies to other types of conjugate additions as well. What is the significance of resonance in the Michael reaction mechanism? Resonance allows the positive charge to delocalize, making the beta carbon electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack. What is the main outcome of understanding the Michael reaction mechanism? It helps predict the formation of 1,5-dicarbonyl compounds from conjugate additions.
Michael Addition quiz
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