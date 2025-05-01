What type of addition is the Michael reaction classified as? The Michael reaction is classified as a 1,4-conjugate addition.

Which two types of molecules react in a Michael reaction? An enone and an enolate react in a Michael reaction.

What is the typical product formed from a Michael reaction? The typical product is a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound.

How is the Michael reaction similar to the aldol reaction? It is similar because the first aldol reaction creates the enone, and the Michael reaction acts like a second aldol reaction.

When drawing the product of a Michael reaction, what should you do with the enone's double bond? You should remove the double bond from the enone when drawing the product.

Where does the new bond form in a Michael reaction? The new bond forms at the conjugate (position 4) of the enone, connecting to the enolate.