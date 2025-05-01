VSEPR Theory A model explaining how electron pairs around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, determining molecular shape.

Hybridization The process where atomic orbitals blend to form new orbitals, influencing molecular geometry and bonding.

SP3 Hybridization A state where one s and three p orbitals mix, resulting in four equivalent orbitals arranged tetrahedrally.

SP2 Hybridization A state where one s and two p orbitals combine, forming three orbitals in a planar arrangement.

SP Hybridization A state where one s and one p orbital merge, creating two orbitals aligned linearly at 180 degrees.

Tetrahedral A molecular shape with four bond sites and zero lone pairs, forming a three-dimensional structure with 109.5° angles.