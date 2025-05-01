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VSEPR Theory A model explaining how electron pairs around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, determining molecular shape. Hybridization The process where atomic orbitals blend to form new orbitals, influencing molecular geometry and bonding. SP3 Hybridization A state where one s and three p orbitals mix, resulting in four equivalent orbitals arranged tetrahedrally. SP2 Hybridization A state where one s and two p orbitals combine, forming three orbitals in a planar arrangement. SP Hybridization A state where one s and one p orbital merge, creating two orbitals aligned linearly at 180 degrees. Tetrahedral A molecular shape with four bond sites and zero lone pairs, forming a three-dimensional structure with 109.5° angles. Trigonal Pyramidal A geometry with three atoms and one lone pair around a central atom, resembling a pyramid with a triangular base. Bent A molecular shape where two atoms and one or two lone pairs create an angular structure, not a straight line. Trigonal Planar A flat, triangular arrangement of three groups around a central atom, all in the same plane with 120° angles. Linear A geometry where two groups are arranged in a straight line around a central atom, with a bond angle of 180°. Bond Angle The angle formed between three atoms across at least two bonds, characteristic of specific molecular geometries. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, affecting molecular shape by occupying space around the central atom. Bond Site A location on a central atom where either a bond or a lone pair is present, used to determine geometry. Molecular Geometry The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determined by the number of bond sites and lone pairs.
Molecular Geometry definitions
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