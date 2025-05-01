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Molecular Geometry definitions

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  • VSEPR Theory
    A model explaining how electron pairs around a central atom arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, determining molecular shape.
  • Hybridization
    The process where atomic orbitals blend to form new orbitals, influencing molecular geometry and bonding.
  • SP3 Hybridization
    A state where one s and three p orbitals mix, resulting in four equivalent orbitals arranged tetrahedrally.
  • SP2 Hybridization
    A state where one s and two p orbitals combine, forming three orbitals in a planar arrangement.
  • SP Hybridization
    A state where one s and one p orbital merge, creating two orbitals aligned linearly at 180 degrees.
  • Tetrahedral
    A molecular shape with four bond sites and zero lone pairs, forming a three-dimensional structure with 109.5° angles.
  • Trigonal Pyramidal
    A geometry with three atoms and one lone pair around a central atom, resembling a pyramid with a triangular base.
  • Bent
    A molecular shape where two atoms and one or two lone pairs create an angular structure, not a straight line.
  • Trigonal Planar
    A flat, triangular arrangement of three groups around a central atom, all in the same plane with 120° angles.
  • Linear
    A geometry where two groups are arranged in a straight line around a central atom, with a bond angle of 180°.
  • Bond Angle
    The angle formed between three atoms across at least two bonds, characteristic of specific molecular geometries.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, affecting molecular shape by occupying space around the central atom.
  • Bond Site
    A location on a central atom where either a bond or a lone pair is present, used to determine geometry.
  • Molecular Geometry
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determined by the number of bond sites and lone pairs.