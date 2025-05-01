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Molecular Orbitals definitions

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  • Sigma Bond
    A single region of orbital overlap, typically stronger and more stable than other bond types, formed by s-s, s-p, or p-p orbital interactions.
  • Pi Bond
    Two regions of overlap between p orbitals, present in double bonds, contributing less to bond strength than single bonds.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region describing electron behavior in an entire molecule, resulting from the combination of atomic orbitals.
  • Bonding Orbital
    A lower energy state formed by constructive interference, increasing electron density between atoms and enhancing stability.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    A higher energy state, denoted with a star, formed by destructive interference, leading to instability and electron repulsion.
  • Nonbonding Orbital
    An atomic orbital that does not interact with others, resulting in no shared electron density or bond formation.
  • Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals
    A model predicting molecular orbital formation by mathematically combining atomic orbitals from different atoms.
  • Constructive Interference
    An interaction where orbital overlaps increase electron probability between atoms, favoring bond formation.
  • Destructive Interference
    An interaction where orbital overlaps decrease electron probability between atoms, leading to nodes and instability.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A region around a single atom where electrons are likely to be found, such as s or p types, before bonding.
  • Node
    A region between atoms in an antibonding orbital where electron probability is zero due to destructive interference.
  • Bond Length
    The distance between nuclei of bonded atoms, typically measured in angstroms, varying with bond type.
  • Double Bond
    A bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, resulting in two regions of orbital overlap and increased stability.
  • Energy State
    A quantifiable level of energy associated with electrons in orbitals, influencing molecular stability.
  • Kilojoules per Mole
    A unit measuring energy changes during bond formation or breaking, indicating bond strength and stability.