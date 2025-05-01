Sigma Bond A single region of orbital overlap, typically stronger and more stable than other bond types, formed by s-s, s-p, or p-p orbital interactions.

Pi Bond Two regions of overlap between p orbitals, present in double bonds, contributing less to bond strength than single bonds.

Molecular Orbital A region describing electron behavior in an entire molecule, resulting from the combination of atomic orbitals.

Bonding Orbital A lower energy state formed by constructive interference, increasing electron density between atoms and enhancing stability.

Antibonding Orbital A higher energy state, denoted with a star, formed by destructive interference, leading to instability and electron repulsion.

Nonbonding Orbital An atomic orbital that does not interact with others, resulting in no shared electron density or bond formation.