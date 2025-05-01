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Sigma Bond A single region of orbital overlap, typically stronger and more stable than other bond types, formed by s-s, s-p, or p-p orbital interactions. Pi Bond Two regions of overlap between p orbitals, present in double bonds, contributing less to bond strength than single bonds. Molecular Orbital A region describing electron behavior in an entire molecule, resulting from the combination of atomic orbitals. Bonding Orbital A lower energy state formed by constructive interference, increasing electron density between atoms and enhancing stability. Antibonding Orbital A higher energy state, denoted with a star, formed by destructive interference, leading to instability and electron repulsion. Nonbonding Orbital An atomic orbital that does not interact with others, resulting in no shared electron density or bond formation. Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals A model predicting molecular orbital formation by mathematically combining atomic orbitals from different atoms. Constructive Interference An interaction where orbital overlaps increase electron probability between atoms, favoring bond formation. Destructive Interference An interaction where orbital overlaps decrease electron probability between atoms, leading to nodes and instability. Atomic Orbital A region around a single atom where electrons are likely to be found, such as s or p types, before bonding. Node A region between atoms in an antibonding orbital where electron probability is zero due to destructive interference. Bond Length The distance between nuclei of bonded atoms, typically measured in angstroms, varying with bond type. Double Bond A bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, resulting in two regions of orbital overlap and increased stability. Energy State A quantifiable level of energy associated with electrons in orbitals, influencing molecular stability. Kilojoules per Mole A unit measuring energy changes during bond formation or breaking, indicating bond strength and stability.
Molecular Orbitals definitions
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