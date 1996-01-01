Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. A Review of General Chemistry

Molecular Orbitals

When atomic orbitals interfere constructively with each other, they increase the chances of finding electrons between nuclei, forming what we call a bond.

Types of Bonds

  • A sigma (σ)-bond is formed by one region of constructive overlap between orbitals (regardless of the type of orbital used).
  • A pi (π)-bond is formed by two regions of constructive overlap between orbitals (p-orbitals).
What’s the difference between sigma and pi bonds?

The LCAO Model:Predicting Molecular Orbitals

What’s the difference between atomic and molecular orbitals?

The hexagon-thingy in the middle is the LCAO (Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals):

  • The side orbitals are your atomic orbitals (like you are used to drawing)
  • The top and bottom orbitals represent atomic orbital overlap (molecular orbitals).
  •  When atomic orbitals constructively interfere, they create bonding molecular orbitals that are more stable than the original atomic orbitals.
Bond Lengths and Strengths

Sigma bond vs. pi bond, which is stronger?

Hey! Turn that frown upside-down. I know this section sucks. The rest of this chapter should be cake compared to this. 

