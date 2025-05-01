What is a sigma bond and how is it formed? A sigma bond is a single bond characterized by one region of orbital overlap, which can occur between s-s, s-p, or p-p orbitals.

How does a pi bond differ from a sigma bond in terms of orbital overlap? A pi bond involves two regions of overlap, typically formed between two p orbitals, whereas a sigma bond has only one region of overlap.

What is the Linear Combination of Atomic Orbitals (LCAO) model used for? The LCAO model is used to predict molecular orbitals by combining atomic orbitals to describe electron behavior in molecules.

What is the difference between bonding and anti-bonding molecular orbitals? Bonding orbitals result from constructive interference and lower energy, while anti-bonding orbitals result from destructive interference and have higher energy.

What does the star symbol (*) indicate in molecular orbital diagrams? The star symbol denotes an anti-bonding orbital, which is higher in energy and less stable.

Why are anti-bonding orbitals energetically unfavorable? Anti-bonding orbitals are energetically unfavorable because they require electrons to occupy higher energy states, making the molecule less stable.