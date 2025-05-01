Monosaccharide Simple sugar unit that cannot be hydrolyzed further; serves as a building block for more complex carbohydrates.

Pentose Five-carbon sugar commonly found in biological systems, essential for nucleic acid structure.

Hexose Six-carbon sugar, with many structural variations, frequently encountered in metabolism.

D-Sugar Stereoisomer of a sugar where the hydroxyl group on the last chiral carbon is on the right in Fischer projection; predominant in biology.

Ribose Five-carbon sugar with all hydroxyl groups on the right; forms the backbone of RNA and DNA.

Glucose Six-carbon aldohexose with a characteristic arrangement of hydroxyl groups, central to energy metabolism.