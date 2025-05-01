Back
Monosaccharide Simple sugar unit that cannot be hydrolyzed further; serves as a building block for more complex carbohydrates. Pentose Five-carbon sugar commonly found in biological systems, essential for nucleic acid structure. Hexose Six-carbon sugar, with many structural variations, frequently encountered in metabolism. D-Sugar Stereoisomer of a sugar where the hydroxyl group on the last chiral carbon is on the right in Fischer projection; predominant in biology. Ribose Five-carbon sugar with all hydroxyl groups on the right; forms the backbone of RNA and DNA. Glucose Six-carbon aldohexose with a characteristic arrangement of hydroxyl groups, central to energy metabolism. Mannose C2 epimer of glucose, differing by the orientation of the hydroxyl group on the second carbon. Galactose C4 epimer of glucose, with the fourth carbon's hydroxyl group orientation switched. Fructose Six-carbon ketose, structurally similar to glucose but with a ketone group at the second carbon. Epimer Stereoisomer differing from another sugar by the configuration at only one specific carbon atom. Ketose Sugar containing a ketone functional group, typically at the second carbon. Aldohexose Six-carbon sugar with an aldehyde group at the first carbon; includes glucose and its epimers. Fischer Projection Two-dimensional representation of a molecule's stereochemistry, commonly used for sugars.
Monosaccharides - Common Structures definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
Topic
Laura
24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Laura