Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation designed to clearly show the chirality and configuration of carbohydrate molecules.

Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, crucial for distinguishing sugar isomers.

Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate unit, often depicted using Fischer projections to highlight its stereochemistry.

Bond Line Representation A zigzag drawing style for organic molecules, less effective for visualizing chirality in sugars.

Most Oxidized Carbon The carbon atom with the highest number of bonds to oxygen, positioned at the top in Fischer projections.

Caterpillar Method A systematic approach for converting bond line structures to Fischer projections by rotating substituents.