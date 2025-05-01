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Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation designed to clearly show the chirality and configuration of carbohydrate molecules. Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, crucial for distinguishing sugar isomers. Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate unit, often depicted using Fischer projections to highlight its stereochemistry. Bond Line Representation A zigzag drawing style for organic molecules, less effective for visualizing chirality in sugars. Most Oxidized Carbon The carbon atom with the highest number of bonds to oxygen, positioned at the top in Fischer projections. Caterpillar Method A systematic approach for converting bond line structures to Fischer projections by rotating substituents. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determining the configuration of substituents in projections. Wedge A notation indicating a substituent projecting toward the viewer in three-dimensional drawings. Dash A notation indicating a substituent projecting away from the viewer in three-dimensional drawings. Reverse Caterpillar Method A technique for converting Fischer projections back to bond line forms by assigning wedges and dashes. Aldehyde A functional group often found at the top of monosaccharide Fischer projections, indicating the most oxidized position. Stereoisomer Molecules with the same connectivity but different spatial arrangements, often visualized using Fischer projections. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose orientation is key in Fischer and bond line drawings. Alcohol Group A hydroxyl-containing group whose position (up or down) is swapped or retained during projection conversions. Configuration The fixed spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, preserved or swapped in projection methods.
Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections definitions
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Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections
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