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Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections definitions

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  • Fischer Projection
    A two-dimensional representation designed to clearly show the chirality and configuration of carbohydrate molecules.
  • Chirality
    A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, crucial for distinguishing sugar isomers.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple carbohydrate unit, often depicted using Fischer projections to highlight its stereochemistry.
  • Bond Line Representation
    A zigzag drawing style for organic molecules, less effective for visualizing chirality in sugars.
  • Most Oxidized Carbon
    The carbon atom with the highest number of bonds to oxygen, positioned at the top in Fischer projections.
  • Caterpillar Method
    A systematic approach for converting bond line structures to Fischer projections by rotating substituents.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determining the configuration of substituents in projections.
  • Wedge
    A notation indicating a substituent projecting toward the viewer in three-dimensional drawings.
  • Dash
    A notation indicating a substituent projecting away from the viewer in three-dimensional drawings.
  • Reverse Caterpillar Method
    A technique for converting Fischer projections back to bond line forms by assigning wedges and dashes.
  • Aldehyde
    A functional group often found at the top of monosaccharide Fischer projections, indicating the most oxidized position.
  • Stereoisomer
    Molecules with the same connectivity but different spatial arrangements, often visualized using Fischer projections.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose orientation is key in Fischer and bond line drawings.
  • Alcohol Group
    A hydroxyl-containing group whose position (up or down) is swapped or retained during projection conversions.
  • Configuration
    The fixed spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, preserved or swapped in projection methods.