In order to best visualize sugars we will be using Fischer projections, devised by Emil Fischer himself. The great thing about using these projections is that it will allow us to easily notice chirality centers.
Convert the following monosaccharide into its Fischer representation. Is it a D or L-isomer?
Convert the following monosaccharide into a bondline representation.