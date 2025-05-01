Who designed Fischer Projections and for what purpose? Emil Fischer designed Fischer Projections in 1891 specifically to illustrate carbohydrates and their chirality.

Where should the most oxidized carbon be placed in a Fischer Projection of a monosaccharide? The most oxidized carbon should be placed at the top of the Fischer Projection.

What is the main advantage of using Fischer Projections for sugars? Fischer Projections make it easier to compare the chirality and arrangement of OH groups in sugars.

What method is used to convert bond line representations to Fischer Projections? The caterpillar method is used to convert bond line representations to Fischer Projections.

In the caterpillar method, what happens to substituents already facing up? Substituents already facing up remain unchanged when converting to a Fischer Projection.

What shortcut can be used instead of the caterpillar method when drawing Fischer Projections? You can swap the stereochemistry of all downward facing alcohols directly as a shortcut.