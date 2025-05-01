Monosaccharide A molecule containing at least one carbonyl group and multiple alcohol groups, serving as a basic unit of carbohydrates.

Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, acting as an electrophile in key reactions.

Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing group located at the end of a carbon chain, often found in sugars like glucose.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing group bonded to two carbon atoms, present in certain monosaccharides.

Alcohol Group A functional group with an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen, acting as a nucleophile in ring formation.

Hemiacetal A functional group formed by nucleophilic addition of an alcohol to a carbonyl, containing both an -OH and an -OR group.