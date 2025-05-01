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Monosaccharide A molecule containing at least one carbonyl group and multiple alcohol groups, serving as a basic unit of carbohydrates. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, acting as an electrophile in key reactions. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing group located at the end of a carbon chain, often found in sugars like glucose. Ketone A carbonyl-containing group bonded to two carbon atoms, present in certain monosaccharides. Alcohol Group A functional group with an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen, acting as a nucleophile in ring formation. Hemiacetal A functional group formed by nucleophilic addition of an alcohol to a carbonyl, containing both an -OH and an -OR group. Acetal A functional group resulting from the addition of a second alcohol to a hemiacetal, featuring two -OR groups. Cyclization A reversible process where a molecule forms a ring by internal reaction between an alcohol and a carbonyl group. Cyclic Hemiacetal A stable ring structure formed when an alcohol group within a molecule reacts with its own carbonyl group. Nucleophile An atom or group, such as an alcohol oxygen, that donates an electron pair to form a new bond during a reaction. Electrophile An atom or group, like a carbonyl carbon, that accepts an electron pair during bond formation. D-Glucose A common six-carbon monosaccharide that forms a stable six-membered cyclic hemiacetal upon cyclization. Ring Structure A closed-loop arrangement of atoms formed during cyclization, stabilizing the molecule. Penultimate Oxygen The oxygen atom on the second-to-last carbon, often responsible for attacking the carbonyl during cyclization. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction mechanism where an electron-rich group, such as an alcohol, adds to an electron-deficient carbonyl carbon.
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals definitions
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Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
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Monosaccharides - Cyclization
28. Carbohydrates
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
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