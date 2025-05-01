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Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A molecule containing at least one carbonyl group and multiple alcohol groups, serving as a basic unit of carbohydrates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, acting as an electrophile in key reactions.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl-containing group located at the end of a carbon chain, often found in sugars like glucose.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing group bonded to two carbon atoms, present in certain monosaccharides.
  • Alcohol Group
    A functional group with an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen, acting as a nucleophile in ring formation.
  • Hemiacetal
    A functional group formed by nucleophilic addition of an alcohol to a carbonyl, containing both an -OH and an -OR group.
  • Acetal
    A functional group resulting from the addition of a second alcohol to a hemiacetal, featuring two -OR groups.
  • Cyclization
    A reversible process where a molecule forms a ring by internal reaction between an alcohol and a carbonyl group.
  • Cyclic Hemiacetal
    A stable ring structure formed when an alcohol group within a molecule reacts with its own carbonyl group.
  • Nucleophile
    An atom or group, such as an alcohol oxygen, that donates an electron pair to form a new bond during a reaction.
  • Electrophile
    An atom or group, like a carbonyl carbon, that accepts an electron pair during bond formation.
  • D-Glucose
    A common six-carbon monosaccharide that forms a stable six-membered cyclic hemiacetal upon cyclization.
  • Ring Structure
    A closed-loop arrangement of atoms formed during cyclization, stabilizing the molecule.
  • Penultimate Oxygen
    The oxygen atom on the second-to-last carbon, often responsible for attacking the carbonyl during cyclization.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction mechanism where an electron-rich group, such as an alcohol, adds to an electron-deficient carbonyl carbon.