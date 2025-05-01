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Kiliani-Fischer Synthesis A method for extending monosaccharide chains by one carbon using cyanohydrin formation, selective reduction, and hydrolysis. Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing a single polyhydroxy aldehyde or ketone unit, serving as a building block for carbohydrates. Cyanohydrin A functional group formed by nucleophilic addition of HCN to an aldehyde, introducing a cyano and a hydroxyl group to the same carbon. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, commonly seen in carbonyl and saccharide chemistry. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing functional group at the end of a carbon chain, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like cyanide. Imine A functional group with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed by partial reduction of a nitrile during chain extension. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that cleaves chemical bonds, such as converting imines back to carbonyl groups in sugars. Poisoned Catalyst A catalyst intentionally weakened, such as palladium on barium sulfate, to prevent over-reduction during selective transformations. Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image, often resulting from new chiral centers formed during chain extension. Chirality A property where a carbon atom has four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images and stereoisomerism. Catalytic Hydrogenation A process using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst to reduce multiple bonds, but can over-reduce unless a poisoned catalyst is used. Palladium on Barium Sulfate A specific poisoned catalyst used to selectively reduce nitriles to imines without full reduction to amines. Chain Extension The process of increasing the carbon count in a monosaccharide, typically by one, through sequential chemical reactions. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as carbonyl, cyano, or imine. Yield The amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction, with modern methods improving this in the Kiliani-Fischer process.
Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer definitions
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