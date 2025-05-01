Kiliani-Fischer Synthesis A method for extending monosaccharide chains by one carbon using cyanohydrin formation, selective reduction, and hydrolysis.

Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing a single polyhydroxy aldehyde or ketone unit, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.

Cyanohydrin A functional group formed by nucleophilic addition of HCN to an aldehyde, introducing a cyano and a hydroxyl group to the same carbon.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, commonly seen in carbonyl and saccharide chemistry.

Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing functional group at the end of a carbon chain, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like cyanide.

Imine A functional group with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed by partial reduction of a nitrile during chain extension.