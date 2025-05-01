What is the main purpose of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis in carbohydrate chemistry? The Kiliani-Fischer synthesis is used to lengthen monosaccharide chains by adding an extra carbon atom.

Which functional group is formed when an aldehyde reacts with HCN in the first step of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A cyanohydrin functional group is formed.

What type of reaction occurs when CN- attacks the carbonyl carbon of an aldehyde during the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A nucleophilic addition reaction occurs.

After forming a cyanohydrin, what is the next functional group produced during the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? The cyanohydrin is reduced to form an imine (C=NH) group.

Which catalyst is used in the modern Kiliani-Fischer synthesis to reduce the cyanohydrin to an imine? A poisoned catalyst, specifically palladium on barium sulfate (Pd/BaSO4), is used.

Why is a 'poisoned' catalyst used instead of regular catalytic hydrogenation in the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A poisoned catalyst is weaker and prevents over-reduction, stopping at the imine stage instead of fully reducing to an amine.