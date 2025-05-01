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What is the main purpose of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis in carbohydrate chemistry? The Kiliani-Fischer synthesis is used to lengthen monosaccharide chains by adding an extra carbon atom. Which functional group is formed when an aldehyde reacts with HCN in the first step of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A cyanohydrin functional group is formed. What type of reaction occurs when CN- attacks the carbonyl carbon of an aldehyde during the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A nucleophilic addition reaction occurs. After forming a cyanohydrin, what is the next functional group produced during the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? The cyanohydrin is reduced to form an imine (C=NH) group. Which catalyst is used in the modern Kiliani-Fischer synthesis to reduce the cyanohydrin to an imine? A poisoned catalyst, specifically palladium on barium sulfate (Pd/BaSO4), is used. Why is a 'poisoned' catalyst used instead of regular catalytic hydrogenation in the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? A poisoned catalyst is weaker and prevents over-reduction, stopping at the imine stage instead of fully reducing to an amine. How is the imine intermediate converted back to an aldehyde in the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? The imine is hydrolyzed using water and acid to regenerate the aldehyde group. What is a limitation of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis regarding stereochemistry? Each new chiral center formed results in a mixture of diastereomers, so the product is not stereochemically pure. Can the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis be repeated to further lengthen the carbon chain of a sugar? Yes, the process can be repeated multiple times to continuously extend the carbon chain. What is the difference between the original and modern Kiliani-Fischer synthesis methods? The modern method uses more efficient reagents, such as Pd/BaSO4, resulting in better yields and fewer steps. What happens to the configuration at the newly formed chiral center after each Kiliani-Fischer cycle? A mixture of configurations (diastereomers) is produced because the addition can occur from either side. What is the role of water and acid in the final step of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? Water and acid hydrolyze the imine back to an aldehyde, completing the chain extension. Why does the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis not produce a single stereoisomer at each new chiral center? Because the intermediate carbon is planar, nucleophilic addition can occur from either side, leading to a mixture of stereoisomers. What is the functional group present in the product after the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis is complete? The product is an extended-chain aldose with an aldehyde functional group. What is the significance of using Pd/BaSO4 in the reduction step of the Kiliani-Fischer synthesis? Pd/BaSO4 acts as a poisoned catalyst, allowing selective reduction to the imine without over-reducing to an amine.
Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer quiz
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