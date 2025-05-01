Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate ring capable of forming glycosides by substitution at its anomeric position.

Anomeric Position The carbon in a sugar ring where substitution occurs, determining the alpha or beta configuration.

Glycoside A compound formed when a substituent replaces the anomeric hydroxyl group of a sugar.

N-Glycoside A molecule where a nitrogenous nucleophile replaces the anomeric hydroxyl group of a sugar.

Glycosylamine A sugar derivative with an amine group attached at the anomeric position, synonymous with N-glycoside.

Oxocarbenium Ion A positively charged intermediate at the anomeric carbon, facilitating nucleophilic attack during glycosidation.