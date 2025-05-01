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Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate ring capable of forming glycosides by substitution at its anomeric position. Anomeric Position The carbon in a sugar ring where substitution occurs, determining the alpha or beta configuration. Glycoside A compound formed when a substituent replaces the anomeric hydroxyl group of a sugar. N-Glycoside A molecule where a nitrogenous nucleophile replaces the anomeric hydroxyl group of a sugar. Glycosylamine A sugar derivative with an amine group attached at the anomeric position, synonymous with N-glycoside. Oxocarbenium Ion A positively charged intermediate at the anomeric carbon, facilitating nucleophilic attack during glycosidation. Nucleophile A species, often containing nitrogen, that donates a lone pair to form a bond at the anomeric position. Ribonucleoside A compound formed by linking ribose to a heterocyclic nitrogen base via a beta-N-glycosidic bond. Heterocyclic Base An aromatic ring containing nitrogen, such as guanine, cytosine, adenine, or uracil, found in RNA. Beta-N-Glycosidic Bond A linkage where the nitrogen base attaches to ribose with both stereochemical groups facing the same direction. Ribose A five-carbon sugar forming the backbone of RNA, cyclizing to ribofuranose before nucleoside formation. RNA A nucleic acid composed of ribonucleosides linked by phosphate groups, encoding genetic information. Phosphate Group A functional group added to ribonucleosides to form the acid component of RNA. Anomer A stereoisomer of a sugar differing in configuration at the anomeric carbon, designated as alpha or beta. Furanose A five-membered ring form of a monosaccharide, such as ribofuranose, involved in nucleoside structure.
Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides definitions
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Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides
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