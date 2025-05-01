Periodic Acid A reagent with multiple oxygens around iodine, used to cleave vicinal diols in sugars, forming carbonyl compounds.

Vicinal Diol A pair of hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbons, essential for oxidative cleavage by periodic acid.

Oxidative Cleavage A reaction where bonds between adjacent carbons are broken, converting alcohols into carbonyl-containing fragments.

Cyclic Periodic Ester An intermediate formed when periodic acid reacts with a vicinal diol, featuring a ring structure with iodine and oxygen.

Aldose A monosaccharide with an aldehyde group at the terminal carbon, yielding formic acid upon oxidative cleavage.

Ketose A monosaccharide with a ketone group, typically at the second carbon, producing CO2 after oxidative cleavage.