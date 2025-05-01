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Periodic Acid A reagent with multiple oxygens around iodine, used to cleave vicinal diols in sugars, forming carbonyl compounds. Vicinal Diol A pair of hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbons, essential for oxidative cleavage by periodic acid. Oxidative Cleavage A reaction where bonds between adjacent carbons are broken, converting alcohols into carbonyl-containing fragments. Cyclic Periodic Ester An intermediate formed when periodic acid reacts with a vicinal diol, featuring a ring structure with iodine and oxygen. Aldose A monosaccharide with an aldehyde group at the terminal carbon, yielding formic acid upon oxidative cleavage. Ketose A monosaccharide with a ketone group, typically at the second carbon, producing CO2 after oxidative cleavage. Formic Acid The simplest carboxylic acid, produced from the oxidative cleavage of aldehyde or internal alcohol groups in sugars. Formaldehyde The simplest aldehyde, generated from the oxidative cleavage of terminal alcohol groups in monosaccharides. Periodate An anionic form of periodic acid, IO4−, functioning identically in oxidative cleavage reactions. Iodic Acid A variant of periodic acid with three oxygens, acting similarly in cleaving vicinal diols. Internal Alcohol A hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon flanked by other carbons, yielding formic acid upon oxidative cleavage. Terminal Alcohol A hydroxyl group at the end of a carbon chain, producing formaldehyde when cleaved oxidatively. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, formed as a product in oxidative cleavage. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond between two carbons in a vicinal diol, broken during oxidative cleavage. Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing multiple hydroxyl groups, susceptible to oxidative cleavage by periodic acid.
Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage definitions
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