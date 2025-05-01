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Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage definitions

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  • Periodic Acid
    A reagent with multiple oxygens around iodine, used to cleave vicinal diols in sugars, forming carbonyl compounds.
  • Vicinal Diol
    A pair of hydroxyl groups attached to adjacent carbons, essential for oxidative cleavage by periodic acid.
  • Oxidative Cleavage
    A reaction where bonds between adjacent carbons are broken, converting alcohols into carbonyl-containing fragments.
  • Cyclic Periodic Ester
    An intermediate formed when periodic acid reacts with a vicinal diol, featuring a ring structure with iodine and oxygen.
  • Aldose
    A monosaccharide with an aldehyde group at the terminal carbon, yielding formic acid upon oxidative cleavage.
  • Ketose
    A monosaccharide with a ketone group, typically at the second carbon, producing CO2 after oxidative cleavage.
  • Formic Acid
    The simplest carboxylic acid, produced from the oxidative cleavage of aldehyde or internal alcohol groups in sugars.
  • Formaldehyde
    The simplest aldehyde, generated from the oxidative cleavage of terminal alcohol groups in monosaccharides.
  • Periodate
    An anionic form of periodic acid, IO4−, functioning identically in oxidative cleavage reactions.
  • Iodic Acid
    A variant of periodic acid with three oxygens, acting similarly in cleaving vicinal diols.
  • Internal Alcohol
    A hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon flanked by other carbons, yielding formic acid upon oxidative cleavage.
  • Terminal Alcohol
    A hydroxyl group at the end of a carbon chain, producing formaldehyde when cleaved oxidatively.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, formed as a product in oxidative cleavage.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond between two carbons in a vicinal diol, broken during oxidative cleavage.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule containing multiple hydroxyl groups, susceptible to oxidative cleavage by periodic acid.